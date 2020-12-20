Kenya sees decline in weekly COVID cases as tests cross 1 M

The decline in COVID-19 cases in Kenya has continued to drop for the second week running as Kenya enters the festive period.

After the scaring second wave that started from October through to November, Kenya has seen a drop in cases.

Lowest cases since September

This week, ending Saturday, December 19th, Kenya reported 3,490 cases through the week, the lowest that it had been since September. The drop is close to 400 cases below what the country reported last week – 3,922.

The drop is by more than half since Kenya hit over 7000 cases a week in October.

Deaths have also dropped, with this week the country seeing 50 deaths from COVID-19. This week has seen the country report less than double-digit deaths on most days. On Friday, the country reported its highest deaths, 11. However, on other days of the week, deaths have been below ten.

Yesterday, the country reported 390 new COVID cases, raising the tally to 94,151 confirmed cases. That figure puts Kenya at sixth in Africa, though Algeria could rise above it. There were four more deaths, raising Kenya’s fatalities to 1,633, while recoveries rose by 285 to 75,559.

Kenya crosses 1 m tests

Yesterday was also a landmark day for Kenya as the country crossed the 1 million mark in tests. So far, Kenya has conducted 1,003,493 tests. That makes Kenya the first country in East Africa to cross the one million mark in tests.

But, due to its large population size, that translated to only 18 tests per million people. That is lower than tests per million in Uganda and Rwanda. That means that while Kenya has impressive tests conducted, it is low against the population. Thus, the actual spread of the virus in the community remains a mystery.

Furthermore, Kenya has now joined the countries that have ordered COVID-19 vaccines. Kenya has placed an order 24 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed by Oxford University, for 20 per cent of the population. This vaccine will be free.