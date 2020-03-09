Home Health Kenya set to become a regional healthcare hub – says Uhuru
Kenya set to become a regional healthcare hub – says Uhuru

By Erick Flavour
President Uhuru Kenyatta during the first Kenya Healthcare convention at Sarit Center in Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Monday that the Government is working on ways to make Kenya a regional healthcare hub.

He stated that Kenya was already attracting patients from different African countries, including Burundi, D.R. Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

“Kenya’s position as a regional resource for high-quality healthcare is a huge advantage that needs to be leveraged further,” Uhuru said.

The President spoke at the official opening of the first Kenya Healthcare Convention held at Sarit Center in Nairobi, where he said that Kenya’s healthcare industry had a history of good relations between the private and public sectors.

He pointed out that good corporation between the two sectors had placed the country in a position to extend vital services to regions that are hard to reach.

The President further instructed the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mr. Mutahi Kagwe, to see to it that Universal Health Care (UHC) is rolled out to every part of the country after the success of the program in four pilot countries.

He said that despite Kenya leading in the provision of quality health services in the region, it still needs improvement in several aspects.

Uhuru also noted that more than 10,000 Kenyans were traveling abroad to seek specialized treatment which cost the economy excess of Ksh10 billion every year.

He further stated that Africa was spending an average amount of Ksh380 billion on special medical treatments out of the continent and that Kenya needed to tap that money.

The Head of State urged the healthcare stakeholders to focus on improving the quality of healthcare services and further appraised county governments for their effort towards ensuring access to quality healthcare services.

“The sustained commitment of resources towards health, averaging 30% of county budgets, has seen increased recruitment of health workers and availability of essential medicines and other medical commodities,” he said.

Health CS, Kagwe said that Kenya is better placed as a destination for health tourism and urged the health sector players to make sure they provide quality and affordable healthcare.

The CS further called on the healthcare professionals to adhere to high integrity standards and ensure Kenyans are offered value for their money whenever they pursue medical services.

Also, at the convention was Isiolo County Governor Mohamed Kuti, who said that the counties were open and ready to work with the national Government to ensure improvement in healthcare.

Kuti, who doubles up as the chair of the council of governors committee on health, stated that healthcare should be considered a common objective and not a competition or division between the two levels of Government.

Speaking on behalf of the Kenya Healthcare Federation, Mr. Amit Thakker said that no Kenyan doctor or hospital had a right to increase prices due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Amit added that it would be disrespectful to Kenyans if the medical facilities increased the cost because of the spread of the deadly virus, which has affected different countries in the world.

