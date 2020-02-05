Home Health Kenya to evacuate 85 stranded students from China
Kenya to evacuate 85 stranded students from China

By Stanley Kasee
Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi appearing before Assembly Committee on Health

85 Kenyan students believed to be stuck in the Wuhan City of China will be flown back to Kenya.

The evacuation from Wuhan, the city which is the epicenter of the recent corona virus outbreak, will be conducted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, according to the Ministry Of Health Newly- appointed CAS Mercy Mwangangi, the migration of the 85 students will happen after the Chinese Government lifts the lockdown over the city.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is, however, in constant communication with the students.” The CAS told the National Assembly Committee of Health.

The Kenyan students are reportedly confined in their dormitories in fear.

They go out only after the authorities distribute food for foreign students.

Most foreign countries have been sending home their citizens from the Republic of China after the corona virus attack to China.

The Kenyan students have, therefore, expressed their frustration for seeing their colleagues from other foreign countries being repatriated, leaving them there.

“Kindly, we need urgent assistant here in Wuhan. The Kenyan Embassy appears to have abandoned us. We really need an urgent assistant. It’s a dire situation here.” Said  John Mulongo, one of the students in Wuhan.

According to CAS Mwangangi, the Ministries coordinating efforts to prevent the virus from spreading to Kenya are the Ministries of Health, Foreign Affairs, Defense, Transport, Interior,  and The Red Cross Society of Kenya.

“Two holding rooms have been identified at JKIA and an isolation facility set up in Kenyatta National Hospital. Additional satellite isolation facilities have also been allocated for Nairobi County.” She added.

The Health CAS and the Principal Secretary Susan Mochache appeared before The National Assembly Committee on Health to explain Kenya’s readiness in fighting the virus.

Countries repatriating their citizens risk importing the virus alongside their citizens and therefore are advised to take precautions.

The returnees are therefore being quarantined for 14 days after their arrival, within which tests are conducted on them.

According to Dr. Daniel, Head of disease surveillance, the 14- day isolation is vital in preventing the spreading of the virus.

Kenyan Ambassador to China Dr.Sarah Serem, however, is not of the evacuation idea.

According to her, Kenya will only risk further infection by flying its citizens from China.

She advises that Kenyans in China be monitored and protected while still in China as the Republic finds a way to end the dreaded virus.

“I don’t think Kenya can deal with the virus. The Republic of China is in a better position to handle the virus. Bringing Kenyans in China back home will only further expose the rest to the danger of infection.” Serem said.

