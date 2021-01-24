Kenyans express concern over Covid-19 Vaccine cost

Kenyans have expressed their concerns over Covid-19 vaccine cost after Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi announced that a single Covid-19 vaccine jab would cost Sh770.

The CAS said that the country is expected to get the vaccines through the Africa Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Covax Initiatives, of which it is a member.

“Through that facility, we have been able to negotiate the price to Sh770 for the cost of a single vaccine dose,” CAS Mwangangi noted.

Mwangangi further disclosed that the Health Ministry had set aside Sh43 billion for the acquisition of vaccines.

However, she cited supply chain as the main challenge faced in the rollout of trial vaccines in the country.

According to the CAS, they have not started the exercise because the Ministry lacks resources but because the vaccine candidate doses are not yet available due to supply chain issues.

However, Kenyans responded negatively to the Ministry of Health’s announcement, claiming that there was a “scandal brewing” in the Ministry while referencing the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) scandal.

On December 24, 2020, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that the government had ordered the AstraZeneca vaccine, which would reportedly cost between Sh335 and Sh446 per dose.

It is the disparity between the CS’s announcement and Dr. Mwangangi’s statement that has got Kenyans wondering if a few individuals in government were already working towards looting public funds through the much-awaited vaccine.

“Another vaccine billionaires scandal is coming, I sense,” one Mohammed Khalif commented.

A section of Kenyans online questioned the need for a huge dosage of vaccines when the country was reporting a Covid-19 flattening curve, owing to the measures put in place by the government.

On January 6, CS Kagwe had informed Kenyans that the first batch of the vaccine would be expected in the country in February, with health workers and teachers set to be the first to be vaccinated.