KMPDU strikes back at CS Kagwe, confirms that strike call remains

DiseaseCoronaVirus (COVID-19)Health

By Chuoyo Protus

KMPDU SG, Dr. Chibanzi Mwachonda, has hit out at the Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe, over claims that doctors were contracting COVID-19 out of work.

KMPDU was issuing an update on their impending strike, as well as the state under which they were operating on.

Talk an insult to medical profession 

In the statement, Dr. Mwachonda said that doctors spent most of their days in hospitals. In a direct hit at the CS, Mwachonda said that Kagwe needed to stop saying that doctors were not getting infected at work. Dr. Mwachonda referred to the Occupational Safety Health Act. He said that doctors spent 12 to 19 hours in the hospital, and talking about getting COVID from bars was an insult to the profession.

“Doctors spend up to 12/19 hours in hospitals serving Kenyans. So you cannot come and tell us that doctors are getting COVID-19 in bars. That is an insult to the profession, and we will not take it lightly.” Dr. Mwachonda said.

Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe, had said in a previous interview a few days ago that frontline workers were contracting the virus out of work.

December 7th strike still on

Kenyan doctors have set December 7th as the date that they will begin their strike. In the Presser, Dr. Mwachonda said they were willing to back down if the government resolved their issues. However, if the government decided to ‘play games,’ they would sit back and watch. The Union said that the government needed to solve all their eleven grievances for them to call off the strike.

Dr. Mwachonda also accused the MoH of not paying doctors that they hired in August. He said that the 188 doctors had yet to receive their salaries, despite being on a six-month contract.

Kenya is losing frontline health workers at an alarming rate. The number of health workers who have died has crossed 30. Most of those deaths have come this month. The last two weeks have witnessed Kenya lose close to ten specialists in the medical field.

