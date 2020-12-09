Ministry of Health identifies Covid-19 vaccine it will administer to Kenyans

The Ministry of Health has narrowed down on the type of Covid-19 vaccine that the government will administer to Kenyans.

Health CAS Rashid Aman, speaking while at the Kusi-Ideas festival in Kisumu, announced that the government had settled for AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.

According to Dr Aman, AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is the one that will work best in Africa. The former Red Cross boss also added that the government might have found an avenue to source the vaccine.

According to Dr Aman, the Serum Institute of India had made an agreement with the company producing the drugs. The CAS explained that the country could get the vaccine through the Serum Institute.

He further explained that the vaccine does not need storage in extreme temperatures. Instead, it has a lifespan of 6 months and can be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures between 2 and 8 degrees.

AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, also called AZD1222, can be used under normal existing healthcare conditions. This makes it the preferred vaccine since it does not require extremely cold temperatures to administer.

Do not let your Covid-19 guard down.

However, experts have warned Kenyans to remain vigilant and protect themselves from Covid-19. They further added that people should not be reckless because there is a vaccine.

Dr Khama Rogo, who was a panellist at the event, also urged African countries to consider using AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. The doctor further explained that the vaccine would be easy to store and distribute.

Health CAS Aman also insisted on using a roll-out strategy with the arrival of the vaccine. He further added that the discovery of a vaccine is not the same as having a vaccination program.

The continent also has to come up with a strategy on how to get the vaccines since Africa can not independently get them.