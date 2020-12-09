Home Health Ministry of Health identifies Covid-19 vaccine it will administer to Kenyans
Health

Ministry of Health identifies Covid-19 vaccine it will administer to Kenyans

By Connie Mukenyi
Ministry of Health identifies Covid-19 vaccine it will administer to Kenyans

The Ministry of Health has narrowed down on the type of Covid-19 vaccine that the government will administer to Kenyans.

Health CAS Rashid Aman, speaking while at the Kusi-Ideas festival in Kisumu, announced that the government had settled for AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.

According to Dr Aman, AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is the one that will work best in Africa. The former Red Cross boss also added that the government might have found an avenue to source the vaccine.

According to Dr Aman, the Serum Institute of India had made an agreement with the company producing the drugs. The CAS explained that the country could get the vaccine through the Serum Institute.

He further explained that the vaccine does not need storage in extreme temperatures. Instead, it has a lifespan of 6 months and can be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures between 2 and 8 degrees.

AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, also called  AZD1222, can be used under normal existing healthcare conditions. This makes it the preferred vaccine since it does not require extremely cold temperatures to administer.

Do not let your Covid-19 guard down.

However, experts have warned Kenyans to remain vigilant and protect themselves from Covid-19. They further added that people should not be reckless because there is a vaccine.

Dr Khama Rogo, who was a panellist at the event, also urged African countries to consider using AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. The doctor further explained that the vaccine would be easy to store and distribute.

Health CAS Aman also insisted on using a roll-out strategy with the arrival of the vaccine. He further added that the discovery of a vaccine is not the same as having a vaccination program.

The continent also has to come up with a strategy on how to get the vaccines since Africa can not independently get them.

Related news

Kakamega Referral Hospital nurse collapses and dies

Health Stanley Kasee -
A nurse attached to the Kakamega Referal Hospital collapsed and died at his home in Shikangania village in what is suspected to be Covid-19...
Read more

MPs plan to raid KEMSA warehouse

Health Stanley Kasee -
Kisumu East MP Shakeel Shabbir has disclosed that  Members of Parliament (MPs) have planned to raid the warehouses belonging to the Kenya Medical Supplies...
Read more

Morocco joins list of countries announcing free COVID vaccine

Africa Chuoyo Protus -
Morocco has joined the countries to announce that they would give their population the COVID-19 vaccine for free. According to the Associated Press, Morocco will...
Read more
Load more

Trending

PSG-Istanbul Basaksehir: Sebastian Colţescu, a referee with a troubled past

football kenyan -
The fourth referee of the match between PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir is at the heart of the scandal. And the least we can...
Read more

PSG-Istanbul Basaksehir: a sadly historic evening

football kenyan -
The meeting between Paris SG and Istanbul Basaksehir was interrupted before the end of the first quarter of an hour against a background of...
Read more

What to do when you are feeling low,lonely and depressed

Lifestyle Pat Kay -
Let's all admit it that we've all felt low or lonely at some point in our life. How more intense can that feeling be?...
Read more

Rocket League begins new season with futuristic anthems and arenas

Tech news kenyan -
The second season of Rocket League has already started and brings futuristic elements as its main attraction, such as cars and arenas decorated...
Read more

Russian authority recommends 56 days of alcohol withdrawal for vaccination

World kenyan -
Chief medical officer of public health in Russia explained that those who will be vaccinated need to be careful not...
Read more

Bobi Wine wears body armour after claiming assassination attempts

Africa Chuoyo Protus -
Bobi Wine has taken to wearing body armour after claiming that he lives in fear of assassination. An image showed the Ugandan opposition leader addressing...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke