Home Health my life 1 year and 5 month old baby: how to adjust afternoon sleep
Healthmy life

1 year and 5 month old baby: how to adjust afternoon sleep

By kenyan

Afternoon naps are essential for the baby, but can disrupt nighttime sleep

Your son is almost a year and a half old and can already do some activities on his own, such as holding his glass or bottle and bringing his cutlery to his mouth during meals. According to the pediatrician Maricelia Cirilo, allowing and encouraging the baby to perform these tasks is fundamental to its independence.

“This is very important for the child to acquire autonomy and self-sufficiency, to stimulate his self-esteem, courage to overcome challenges and still grow with his victories, becoming more confident individuals”, explains the pediatrician.

Parents and family should encourage these aspects in the baby from an early age, giving them freedom so they can face the challenges that arise. Thus, they learn to work with frustration, being a great mechanism to work on resilience.

As much as the desire to help or even to do the tasks for the baby is great, parents must believe that the child has the ability and competence to overcome obstacles alone and, of course, celebrate with them with each small victory.

This can be applied to a simple day-to-day task, such as putting away the toys themselves or putting the laundry in the basket. It is small activities like these that will stimulate the baby’s autonomy.

At this age the need for daily sleep is reduced and your child may no longer sleep in the morning. But he still needs the afternoon nap, which should last between 60 and 90 minutes. Some even sleep in the afternoon for up to 2 hours, without interfering with night sleep. If this is the case for your child, allow the nap to extend.

However, the pediatrician emphasizes that it is important that this sleep happens in the early afternoon, preferably after lunch, so that it does not affect the night’s sleep. This is because, if the baby wakes up in the late afternoon, he will have his energies recharged and it will take a long time to make his night sleep cycle.

In addition, the later the baby goes to sleep at night, the later he will wake up the next day. This way, it will be difficult to maintain a regulated and organized routine for the child. “It is very important to establish a schedule of times for bathing, meals, games, afternoon snooze, time to start sleeping at night and time to wake up, to regulate the child’s sleep routine”, he concludes.

Related news

my life

CC Cream: what it is, benefits and how to use

kenyan -
Known as an evolution of BB Cream, the product neutralizes skin tone, in addition to providing hydration and sun protection Photo: Shutterstock What is? CC...
Read more
my life

Cardiotocography: how the exam is done and what it is for

kenyan -
Cardiotocography examination is able to indicate fetal distress through the baby's heartbeat Photo: Eternalfeelings / Shutterstock Cardiotocography (CTG) is a non-invasive and painless examination...
Read more
my life

Diet restricted in fats: what it is and what are the indications

kenyan -
The diet plan is indicated in cases of elevation of triglycerides and / or cholesterol and should always be accompanied by a doctor or...
Read more
EntertainmentTracy Nabwile -

Jalang’o lands new job

Only a few days after Felix Odiwour, aka Jalang'o walked out of his radio job at Milele FM, the comedian has landed a new...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Arsenal: Guendouzi talks to interested parties

Mattéo Guendouzi apparently is preparing to leave Arsenal. According to the 'Téléfoot' journalist Julien Maynard, the midfielder is already in contact with Atlético...
Read more
HealthChuoyo Protus -

South Africa records one the highest COVID-19 cases jump worldwide

The accelerating rate of COVID-19 infection has seen South Africa record one of the highest jump in 24 hours in new cases worldwide. The tally...
Read more
EntertainmentChuoyo Protus -

Churchill Show comedian, Kasee, passes on in Kinoo

Comedian at the Churchill Show, James Musyoki Kivindu, alias Kasee, has died. Churchill Show proprietor, Daniel Ndambuki, broke the news with a tweet about the...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,721FansLike
3,497FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Former president Kibaki admitted in hospital over severe infection

News Connie Mukenyi -
Former president Mwai Kibaki is at the Nairobi hospital's VIP ward since the 19th of June 2020. The hospital admitted him to manage a...
Read more

Stop being jealous – Malala blasts Mudavadi after ouster

News Connie Mukenyi -
Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has, in a new twist of events, accused his former party leader Musalia Mudavadi of taking advantage of Waiguru's impeachment...
Read more

University students challenge online classes,upcoming exams in court

News Stanley Kasee -
Eighty Law students from the University of Nairobi(UoN) have moved to Milimani Law Courts to challenge the ongoing online classes and scheduled exams during...
Read more

President Uhuru Kenyatta hints at lifting Nairobi, Mombasa lockdown

Business news Stanley Kasee -
The Kenyan government might lift the ongoing intercounty lockdown in Mombasa and Nairobi counties. President Uhuru Kenyatta has hinted at the lifting of the lockdown...
Read more

KRA boss, wife arrested after failure to explain source of their...

News Alfred Kiura -
Kenya Revenue Authority boss Joseph Chege Gikonyo and his wife Lucy Kangai Stephen were on Monday 29 June 2020 arrested by detectives from Ethics...
Read more

COVID cases in Kenya hit 6,190, recoveries rise above 2000

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The number of coronavirus disease cases in Kenya has risen to 6,190 after 120 more people tested positive. The new cases came from 2,221 samples...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke