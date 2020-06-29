1 year and 5 month old baby: how to adjust afternoon sleep

Afternoon naps are essential for the baby, but can disrupt nighttime sleep

Your son is almost a year and a half old and can already do some activities on his own, such as holding his glass or bottle and bringing his cutlery to his mouth during meals. According to the pediatrician Maricelia Cirilo, allowing and encouraging the baby to perform these tasks is fundamental to its independence.

“This is very important for the child to acquire autonomy and self-sufficiency, to stimulate his self-esteem, courage to overcome challenges and still grow with his victories, becoming more confident individuals”, explains the pediatrician.

Parents and family should encourage these aspects in the baby from an early age, giving them freedom so they can face the challenges that arise. Thus, they learn to work with frustration, being a great mechanism to work on resilience.

As much as the desire to help or even to do the tasks for the baby is great, parents must believe that the child has the ability and competence to overcome obstacles alone and, of course, celebrate with them with each small victory.

This can be applied to a simple day-to-day task, such as putting away the toys themselves or putting the laundry in the basket. It is small activities like these that will stimulate the baby’s autonomy.

At this age the need for daily sleep is reduced and your child may no longer sleep in the morning. But he still needs the afternoon nap, which should last between 60 and 90 minutes. Some even sleep in the afternoon for up to 2 hours, without interfering with night sleep. If this is the case for your child, allow the nap to extend.

However, the pediatrician emphasizes that it is important that this sleep happens in the early afternoon, preferably after lunch, so that it does not affect the night’s sleep. This is because, if the baby wakes up in the late afternoon, he will have his energies recharged and it will take a long time to make his night sleep cycle.

In addition, the later the baby goes to sleep at night, the later he will wake up the next day. This way, it will be difficult to maintain a regulated and organized routine for the child. “It is very important to establish a schedule of times for bathing, meals, games, afternoon snooze, time to start sleeping at night and time to wake up, to regulate the child’s sleep routine”, he concludes.