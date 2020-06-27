Home Health my life 50-week-old baby: what are the villains of child development?
50-week-old baby: what are the villains of child development?

By kenyan

Specialist points out what should be avoided and indicates toys capable of improving children’s perception

At 50 weeks your baby has shown his independence every time, stimulating and allowing this in your child is essential for his development. For pediatrician Patrícia Marañol, autonomy is the key word.

This is because, psychomotricity is worked with this parameter, that is, with daily experience. Allow the baby to use the home environment to try new things, let him take objects to know and explore his curiosity, as long as they do not present risks, such as sharp objects.

During this period, the pediatrician says that it is important for parents not to deprive the child of these actions, as in the future it will make the child more able to perform domestic activities such as making the bed, storing toys, washing the glass.

Toys can also be used in favor of the baby’s development, because in addition to having fun they should teach, improve skills and awaken the child’s curiosity and senses.

Therefore, colorful toys are recommended to work the visual perception of the little ones. Another good option is the musical toys, indicated to explore the baby’s auditory perception. Marañol points out that these can be great allies for the baby’s sleep, as many have relaxing music.

In addition to toys, also bet on games that you can participate. “Nature is, literally, a great playground, because the contact with it makes it awake and improves its 5 senses, as well as helps in its perception of the world”, recommends the pediatrician.

Play serves as a way of bringing parents and children together, as it generates human contact and increases the affection between them. Games like hide and seek, mime, stories and puppet theater are great ideas.

Cell phones and the like are not indicated, except when used to make video calls with family members. But just like them, TV is also contraindicated and in the words of the expert it is a villain of speech development and the perception of babies.

“There are studies that indicate that it takes 18 months for a baby’s brain to develop to the point that symbols represent their equivalents in the real world. It is crucial that babies interact with people around them, notice their speech, sounds and facial expressions. With TV involved, this decreases considerably, causing learning to decrease “, concludes Patrícia Marañol.

