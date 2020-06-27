Ghee butter: what it is, how to make it and price

Experts explain that this butter has a minimum lactose content, however, if consumed without moderation, it can contribute to cardiovascular disease

What is?

Ghee butter is a type of clarified butter, more concentrated in fat than traditional butter. This is because in its preparation all solids, such as milk proteins and lactose, are removed.

In general, it is made with cow’s milk, buffalo milk or mixed milk. It is also possible to make it from ready-made traditional butter, when all solids are removed in the production process.

Ghee butter is a traditional Indian and Pakistani food that has been used for thousands of years. It is also well known in Indian Ayurvedic alternative medicine.

What is it for?

This butter can be used as a substitute in recipes that use traditional butter or other oil, always adding a smaller amount of Ghee in relation to the portion that the recipe calls for traditional oils.

“Ghee has a higher smoke point than butter and several other refined oils, which means that it does not burn or oxidizes easily. This makes it ideal for roasting, frying or braising”, explains the medical nutritionist Esthela Oliveira.

How to Make Ghee Butter

Nutritionist Natália Barros explains the step by step to make Ghee butter at home:

1.Use good quality unsalted butter, preferably organic.

2.Add about 1 kg of butter in a small saucepan and cook over low heat.

3.When the butter starts to melt and boil, remove any impurities that form on the surface, such as white foam.

4.After carefully removing all foam from the surface, a golden liquid will remain, which is Ghee butter. Place the butter in a glass container.

5.At the bottom of the pan there will be a thick white liquid left that must also be discarded, as it is lactose.

Benefits of Ghee Butter

It has almost zero lactose and milk protein content, due to the way it is prepared, helping those who have an intolerance to substances

High smoke point

It is an excellent source of fat-soluble vitamins (such as vitamin A and K, for example)

Contains conjugated linoleic acid and butyrate, which are fatty acids with anti-inflammatory action

These acids also protect arterial plaques and against carcinogens and diabetes

It is sodium free

However, these benefits are only achieved when butter is consumed in small quantities. Being a fat, Esthela recommends that the most we should consume is a tablespoon a day.

“Consuming Ghee without moderation can cause an inflammatory process in the body. It also has saturated fatty acids, which help to increase the good cholesterol, HDL, but also raise the LDL, bad. Therefore, the excess can contribute to cardiovascular diseases”, explains the nutritionist.

What is the difference between traditional butter and Ghee butter?

Ghee and traditional butter have similar nutritional compositions and culinary properties, although there are some differences.

“Ghee butter is a little richer in fats, mainly saturated. It is slightly higher in linoleic acid, which is associated with the control of body fat. Studies suggest that these fats help control inflammation and promote intestinal health”, he explains Natalia.

Traditional butter 100g Ghee Butter 100 g Monounsaturated Fat 21.9 g 26g Polyunsaturated fat 1.5 g 2.5g Saturated fat 51.5 g 71g Ghee butter: price In general, the price of a package of this butter can vary between R $ 8.00 and R $ 29.00, depending on the brand. Is Ghee butter fattening? The nutritionist Patrícia Cavalcante explains that, if consumed in excess, in the long run, a diet extremely rich in fats may result in weight gain, in addition to causing diarrhea and indigestion. However, if used sparingly, Ghee butter can be a nutritious addition to the diet Sources: Natália Barros, nutritionist- CRN3 51427 Esthela Oliveira- medical nutritionist Patrícia Cavalcante- medical nutritionist