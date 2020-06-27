Home Health my life Ghee butter: what it is, how to make it and price
Healthmy life

Ghee butter: what it is, how to make it and price

By kenyan

Experts explain that this butter has a minimum lactose content, however, if consumed without moderation, it can contribute to cardiovascular disease

What is?

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Ghee butter is a type of clarified butter, more concentrated in fat than traditional butter. This is because in its preparation all solids, such as milk proteins and lactose, are removed.

In general, it is made with cow’s milk, buffalo milk or mixed milk. It is also possible to make it from ready-made traditional butter, when all solids are removed in the production process.

Ghee butter is a traditional Indian and Pakistani food that has been used for thousands of years. It is also well known in Indian Ayurvedic alternative medicine.

What is it for?

This butter can be used as a substitute in recipes that use traditional butter or other oil, always adding a smaller amount of Ghee in relation to the portion that the recipe calls for traditional oils.

“Ghee has a higher smoke point than butter and several other refined oils, which means that it does not burn or oxidizes easily. This makes it ideal for roasting, frying or braising”, explains the medical nutritionist Esthela Oliveira.

How to Make Ghee Butter

Nutritionist Natália Barros explains the step by step to make Ghee butter at home:

1.Use good quality unsalted butter, preferably organic.

2.Add about 1 kg of butter in a small saucepan and cook over low heat.

3.When the butter starts to melt and boil, remove any impurities that form on the surface, such as white foam.

4.After carefully removing all foam from the surface, a golden liquid will remain, which is Ghee butter. Place the butter in a glass container.

5.At the bottom of the pan there will be a thick white liquid left that must also be discarded, as it is lactose.

Benefits of Ghee Butter

  • It has almost zero lactose and milk protein content, due to the way it is prepared, helping those who have an intolerance to substances
  • High smoke point
  • It is an excellent source of fat-soluble vitamins (such as vitamin A and K, for example)
  • Contains conjugated linoleic acid and butyrate, which are fatty acids with anti-inflammatory action
  • These acids also protect arterial plaques and against carcinogens and diabetes
  • It is sodium free

    • However, these benefits are only achieved when butter is consumed in small quantities. Being a fat, Esthela recommends that the most we should consume is a tablespoon a day.

    “Consuming Ghee without moderation can cause an inflammatory process in the body. It also has saturated fatty acids, which help to increase the good cholesterol, HDL, but also raise the LDL, bad. Therefore, the excess can contribute to cardiovascular diseases”, explains the nutritionist.

    What is the difference between traditional butter and Ghee butter?

    Ghee and traditional butter have similar nutritional compositions and culinary properties, although there are some differences.

    “Ghee butter is a little richer in fats, mainly saturated. It is slightly higher in linoleic acid, which is associated with the control of body fat. Studies suggest that these fats help control inflammation and promote intestinal health”, he explains Natalia.

    Traditional butter 100g Ghee Butter 100 g
    Monounsaturated Fat 21.9 g 26g
    Polyunsaturated fat 1.5 g 2.5g
    Saturated fat 51.5 g 71g

    Ghee butter: price

    In general, the price of a package of this butter can vary between R $ 8.00 and R $ 29.00, depending on the brand.

    Is Ghee butter fattening?

    The nutritionist Patrícia Cavalcante explains that, if consumed in excess, in the long run, a diet extremely rich in fats may result in weight gain, in addition to causing diarrhea and indigestion. However, if used sparingly, Ghee butter can be a nutritious addition to the diet

    Sources:

    Natália Barros, nutritionist- CRN3 51427

    Esthela Oliveira- medical nutritionist

    Patrícia Cavalcante- medical nutritionist

    Related news

    my life

    50-week-old baby: what are the villains of child development?

    kenyan -
    Specialist points out what should be avoided and indicates toys capable of improving children's perception At 50 weeks your baby has shown his independence every...
    Read more
    my life

    Hygge: the Danish secret to happiness and how to practice it

    kenyan -
    Denmark is the happiest country in the world and the key to this may lie in the hygge lifestyle Perhaps you, Brazilian, have never heard...
    Read more
    my life

    3 yoga positions that help relieve menstrual cramps

    kenyan -
    Technique also brings other advantages, such as reducing stress and helping to relax Menstrual cramps are a reality in many women's lives. The discomfort,...
    Read more
    NewsTracy Nabwile -

    The name of the new Jomo Kenyatta stadium in Kisumu upsets...

    On 24th June, Amina Mohammed, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage, and Culture announced that they have commenced building the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium. The...
    Read more
    EntertainmentTracy Nabwile -

    Jalang’o lands new job

    Only a few days after Felix Odiwour, aka Jalang'o walked out of his radio job at Milele FM, the comedian has landed a new...
    Read more
    NewsConnie Mukenyi -

    Legalize corruption – Kenyans react after Waiguru’s win

    Kenyans were a disappointed lot after the 11 member senate committee acquitted Governor Waiguru brushing her impeachment off. According to Kenyans, the Senate let...
    Read more
    PoliticsTracy Nabwile -

    Moses Kuria reveals the new constitutional changes in the BBI report

    Moses Kuria, the Gatundu South Member of Parliament, has revealed new constitutional changes in the final BBI report. The politician also said that those responsible...
    Read more

    FOLLOW US

    15,721FansLike
    3,490FollowersFollow

    NEWS JUST IN

    Over 100 Families stranded as houses demolished in Gikomba

    News Stanley Kasee -
    It was a double tragedy for over 100 households in Gikomba after they were evicted from where they call home and their houses demolished. According...
    Read more

    Inter-religious council to announce guidelines on reopening places of worship

    News Stanley Kasee -
    Kenyans will finally resume visiting their places of worship after over three months of worshipping at home. However, the Inter-faith council is set to releases...
    Read more

    Kenya confirms 278 new COVID cases as caseload nears 6000

    Health Chuoyo Protus -
    Kenya has today confirmed its highest COVID-19 cases yet after 278 more people tested positive for the virus. The new figures bring the total caseload...
    Read more

    Former Kirinyaga County gubernatorial aspirant Martha Karua speaks after Waiguru’s win

    News Alfred Kiura -
    Former Kirinyaga County gubernatorial aspirant Martha Karua has broken her silence after the County boss Anne Waiguru won her impeachment motion. Martha Karua took to...
    Read more

    Shalom Hospital sealed off after patients die from COVID-19

    News Alfred Kiura -
    Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua has sealed off Shalom Hospital after several patients died from COVID-19. The County boss explained that the decision to close...
    Read more

    Kivutha Kibwana overwhelmed by Kenyans’ reaction after announcing 2022 presidential bid

    News Alfred Kiura -
    Makueni County Governor Kivutha Kibwana has expressed his gratitude after Kenyans reacted positively following his announcement of vying for the Presidency seat in the...
    Read more
    Loading...

    STAY UPDATED:

    LINKS

    HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

    Submit news
    Write for us

    FOLLOW ME

    STAY IN TOUCH

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    © kenyannews.co.ke