Ionic detox (ionic detoxation): know if it really works

Ionic detoxification, also known as hydrodetox or ionic detox, is an alternative treatment that aims to detoxify the body by harmonizing energy flows through the feet. Thus, sessions of up to 30 minutes are indicated in which the person places the feet in a container with salt water and copper and nickel electrodes that could remove toxins from the body.

Although it is said that ionic detoxification is able to promote the elimination of toxins and treat diseases, decrease stress and anxiety, and promote improved blood circulation, its effects are still quite debatable. This is because so far there are few scientific studies to prove the effects and benefits of ionic detox.

Does ionic detox work?

To perform the ion detox treatment, it is indicated that the person places the feet for about 15 to 30 minutes in a container with salt water, in which are copper and steel electrodes that could help to help balance the energy flows of the human body. The copper and steel electrodes present in the ionic detoxification apparatus would be responsible for eliminating from the body all kinds of toxins, chemicals, effects of radiation and synthetic materials that are stored in different layers of the skin and balance the energy of the body, promoting a feeling of well-being for the person at the end of the session.

The result of ionic detoxification would be observed by changing the color of the water in which the feet are, being indicative of elimination of toxins by the feet. In addition, according to the color of the water it would be possible to indicate the origin of the eliminated toxin, that is, if the water turns black or green, it may indicate that the toxins released are from the gallbladder or liver, but if it turns orange, it may indicate joint problems such as arthritis and muscle diseases.

However, there is no scientific evidence to indicate that toxins are eliminated through the feet. In addition, when the electrodes are placed in salt water and an energy current is applied, what happens is a chemical reaction, which promotes change in the color of the water as a function of this reaction, without the need to be in contact with the body. Therefore, the functioning of ionic detox is said to be contradictory.

Possible benefits

It is believed that the benefits of ionic detoxification are related to the elimination of toxins through the feet, being informed that this type of treatment can promote improvement of blood circulation, decreased symptoms of menopause, decreased stress and anxiety, regeneration of the body, prevention of premature aging and increased sense of well-being.

In this way, ionic detoxification could provide a better quality of life for people using the treatment. However, further studies are needed to prove the effects of ionic detoxification, mainly due to the fact that the results of existing studies are contradictory.

