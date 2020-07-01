Pregnant menstruating and without a belly? Find out if it is possible

There are several changes that pregnant women experience, both at the beginning and at the end of pregnancy, suggesting that they may be pregnant
By Karina Tafner, gynecologist and obstetrician *
When a woman is pregnant and has not yet discovered her pregnancy, she has the greatest risk of delaying the start of prenatal care and the proper monitoring of pregnancy. The fetus and the mother can be exposed to various diseases such as acquired infections and pregnancy disorders.
In conjunction with the lack of assessment of fetal well-being in prenatal care, they put the health of both at risk.
Therefore, when there are doubts about a possible pregnancy, you must take into account some issues.
Pregnant belly
All pregnant women have an enlarged belly during pregnancy. Abdominal enlargement occurs due to the uterine growth that accompanies the baby’s development.
Some pregnant women have a larger abdominal increase, others, a smaller one, but this increase is always present. The size of the pregnancy belly depends on some variables such as parity, body structure, abdominal musculature, baby size, body fat and weight gain during pregnancy.
Pregnant menstruating?
Just as abdominal enlargement is always present, menstruation is always absent. Menstruation is defined as the blood flow caused by the desquamation of the uterine walls (endometrium), when fertilization does not occur, that is, when there is no pregnancy.
Like this, menstruation and pregnancy are two events that do not occur at the same time. Who is pregnant does not menstruate and who is menstruating cannot be pregnant. There are no exceptions.
What can occur are bleeding during pregnancy which can have several causes (for example, threat of miscarriage) but, for sure, menstruation will never be one of them.
Bleeds, when they occur, are irregular, without synchronicity, with variable duration, flow and volume, not following the pattern of normal menstrual bleeding. And, in most cases, this bleeding is related to complications of pregnancy that can lead to risks for the mother and fetus.
Weight gain in pregnancy
The pregnant woman also suffers an increase in weight during pregnancy, gaining, on average, 12 kilos. Weight gain can be greater or less, but it always occurs because:
In addition to all the modifications mentioned above, which lead to weight gain, you can accumulate fat in the body during pregnancy, to ensure an extra supply of energy for the breastfeeding phase. This accumulation is variable and depends on several factors such as the pregnant woman’s diet and physical exercises.
First symptoms of pregnancy
Photo by John Looy / Unsplash
The first symptoms of a pregnancy are divided into:
Presumption symptoms: they are symptoms that the pregnant woman presents and that can be present in several other situations.
Signs of presumption of pregnancy: Include features such as increased abdominal volume, facial melasma and black line.
Probability signs and symptoms: are more evident in pregnancy, however, do not characterize it with certainty.
Many of the bodily changes and symptoms of pregnancy that you experienced in the first trimester will begin to disappear as soon as you reach the second trimester.
Certain signs of pregnancy: is what confirms the pregnancy:
There are several changes that pregnant women experience, both at the beginning and at the end of pregnancy, suggesting that you may be pregnant. This information is important so that it is not ignored when present.
The most important thing is that you know that in the presence of some (or several) of them and doubt regarding the diagnosis, you should always perform the pregnancy test.
* Karina Tafner, gynecologist and obstetrician; assistant physician at the assisted reproduction outpatient clinic of Santa Casa (FCMSCSP); specialist in gynecological endocrinology and human reproduction by Santa Casa; specialist in reproduction assisted by FEBRASGO