Pregnant menstruating and without a belly? Find out if it is possible

There are several changes that pregnant women experience, both at the beginning and at the end of pregnancy, suggesting that they may be pregnant

By Karina Tafner, gynecologist and obstetrician *

When a woman is pregnant and has not yet discovered her pregnancy, she has the greatest risk of delaying the start of prenatal care and the proper monitoring of pregnancy. The fetus and the mother can be exposed to various diseases such as acquired infections and pregnancy disorders.

In conjunction with the lack of assessment of fetal well-being in prenatal care, they put the health of both at risk.

Therefore, when there are doubts about a possible pregnancy, you must take into account some issues.

Pregnant belly

All pregnant women have an enlarged belly during pregnancy. Abdominal enlargement occurs due to the uterine growth that accompanies the baby’s development.

Some pregnant women have a larger abdominal increase, others, a smaller one, but this increase is always present. The size of the pregnancy belly depends on some variables such as parity, body structure, abdominal musculature, baby size, body fat and weight gain during pregnancy.

Pregnant menstruating?

Just as abdominal enlargement is always present, menstruation is always absent. Menstruation is defined as the blood flow caused by the desquamation of the uterine walls (endometrium), when fertilization does not occur, that is, when there is no pregnancy.

Like this, menstruation and pregnancy are two events that do not occur at the same time. Who is pregnant does not menstruate and who is menstruating cannot be pregnant. There are no exceptions.

What can occur are bleeding during pregnancy which can have several causes (for example, threat of miscarriage) but, for sure, menstruation will never be one of them.

Bleeds, when they occur, are irregular, without synchronicity, with variable duration, flow and volume, not following the pattern of normal menstrual bleeding. And, in most cases, this bleeding is related to complications of pregnancy that can lead to risks for the mother and fetus.

Weight gain in pregnancy

The pregnant woman also suffers an increase in weight during pregnancy, gaining, on average, 12 kilos. Weight gain can be greater or less, but it always occurs because:

There is an increase of 30% in the circulating blood volume in the body of the pregnant woman, leading to an extra weight of around 1.2 kg

The baby grows and, at birth, weighs between 3000 to 3500 grams

The muscular layer of your uterus grows with the baby, weighing 900 grams to 1 kilo

The breasts increase in size and weigh 400 grams more

The placenta weighs around 700 grams at the end of pregnancy

The amniotic fluid, which surrounds the baby, adds up to an average of 2 kilos

In addition to all the modifications mentioned above, which lead to weight gain, you can accumulate fat in the body during pregnancy, to ensure an extra supply of energy for the breastfeeding phase. This accumulation is variable and depends on several factors such as the pregnant woman’s diet and physical exercises.

First symptoms of pregnancy

Photo by John Looy / Unsplash

The first symptoms of a pregnancy are divided into:

Presumption symptoms: they are symptoms that the pregnant woman presents and that can be present in several other situations.

Nausea and vomiting: present in about 80% of pregnant women, at some level. Nausea and morning sickness usually develop between weeks 4 and 6 and are maintained, with great improvement, after 12 weeks of gestation)

Dizziness: present in 50% of pregnant women, due to hormonal changes

Changes in appetite: Does the fruit you normally love look a little tasteless? Or does your desire for hot dogs seem “out of style”? The change in appetite is common as an early sign of pregnancy. Often, the foods you normally want will not look good to you. This can also be due to hormonal changes and changes in your senses

Excessive salivation: occurs due to higher saliva production due to hormonal changes

Heartburn: hormones can cause the valve between the stomach and esophagus to relax, allowing stomach acid to “leak”, causing reflux and heartburn

Aversion to certain odors: although there may be little scientific consensus on this subject, it remains a commonly reported symptom. Sensitivity to smell is something that many women report, particularly in the early stages of pregnancy. It can also be one of the causes of nausea during that period

More bathroom trips (polaciuria and nocturia): during pregnancy, your heart increases the amount of blood it pumps. This causes the kidney to process more fluid than normal, which leads to more fluid in the bladder and thus more trips to the bathroom. Hormones also play an important role in bladder health. You may find yourself running to the bathroom more often or accidentally losing urine.)

Drowsiness and tiredness: fatigue can develop at any time during pregnancy, being more common at the beginning and at the end, when the belly is already heavier. Early in pregnancy, it occurs due to increased progesterone levels that can make you feel more sleepy

Pain in the breasts: can occur between weeks 4 and 6 of pregnancy. You are likely to develop tender, swollen breasts due to hormonal changes. It decreases after a few weeks when your body adjusts to hormones.

Signs of presumption of pregnancy: Include features such as increased abdominal volume, facial melasma and black line.

Probability signs and symptoms: are more evident in pregnancy, however, do not characterize it with certainty.

Menstrual delay: menstrual delay is often the first sign that you may be pregnant. Many women start looking for other answers because they know it may be a pregnancy. Whenever there is a menstrual delay, the first thing to think about is pregnancy and, for the avoidance of doubt, the test should always be performed

Increased uterine volume

Increased vascularization of the vagina and vulva with color change (purple)

Secondary mammary areola: areola – the area around the nipple – can change to a darker color and increase

Many of the bodily changes and symptoms of pregnancy that you experienced in the first trimester will begin to disappear as soon as you reach the second trimester.

Certain signs of pregnancy: is what confirms the pregnancy:

Auscultation and counting of fetal heartbeat (BCF) can be confirmed in the 10th and 12th week of gestational age using Doppler

Perception of active fetal movements that can be felt in general in the 16th to 20th week of gestational age

Visualization of the fetal skeleton performed by ultrasound and can be confirmed in the 8th week of gestational age

There are several changes that pregnant women experience, both at the beginning and at the end of pregnancy, suggesting that you may be pregnant. This information is important so that it is not ignored when present.

The most important thing is that you know that in the presence of some (or several) of them and doubt regarding the diagnosis, you should always perform the pregnancy test.

* Karina Tafner, gynecologist and obstetrician; assistant physician at the assisted reproduction outpatient clinic of Santa Casa (FCMSCSP); specialist in gynecological endocrinology and human reproduction by Santa Casa; specialist in reproduction assisted by FEBRASGO