Psychological pregnancy: what it is, symptoms and how to cope

Psychological pregnancy, also called pseudocyesis, is an emotional problem that happens when pregnancy symptoms are present, but there is no fetus developing in the woman’s uterus, which can be confirmed in pregnancy tests and ultrasound.

This problem mainly affects women who want to become very pregnant or those who are very afraid of becoming pregnant, as happens during adolescence, for example.

Treatment for psychological pregnancy can be done with the use of hormonal medications to regulate menstruation, but it is also essential to follow up a psychologist or psychiatrist to eliminate the causes that led to the development of this problem.

Main symptoms

The symptoms of psychological pregnancy are the same as those of a normal pregnancy, although there is no baby being formed, such as:

  • Seasickness;
  • Drowsiness;
  • Food cravings;
  • Absence or delay of menstruation;
  • Growth of the belly and breasts;
  • Sensation of feeling the fetus move;
  • Breast milk production.

It is not yet known for sure why these symptoms appear in cases of psychological pregnancy, however, it is possible that psychological stimuli generate an increase in the production of some pregnancy hormones, which results in symptoms equal to those of a true pregnancy.

How to confirm if it is psychological pregnancy

If the woman has a psychological pregnancy, pregnancy tests, both urine and blood Beta HCG, will always give negative result, which can also be confirmed by ultrasound, which will show that there is no fetus developing in the uterus in the woman.

Still, it is always important that the woman be evaluated by a gynaecologist and a psychologist, to confirm the diagnosis and start the most appropriate treatment.

Main causes of psychological pregnancy

The specific causes for psychological pregnancy are not yet known, however it seems to be related to the following factors:

  • Intense desire to become pregnant and difficulty getting pregnant;
  • Fear of becoming pregnant;
  • Depression and low self-esteem.

Moreover, in some cases, the existence of marital problems also seems to be related to the development of a psychological pregnancy, since the woman may believe that this is the only solution to save the marriage.

How to deal with psychological pregnancy

The main strategies for dealing with psychological pregnancy include:

1. Therapy with the psychologist

In some cases the negative results of pregnancy tests are not enough to convince the woman that she is not pregnant, and it is necessary to start therapy sessions with a psychologist. In these therapy sessions, the psychologist besides discovering the behind-the-place reason for psychological pregnancy, will help the woman better deal with the situation, helping her to overcome the problem.

In some cases, the woman may even be deeply disgusted, sad and disillusioned with the absence of pregnancy, which can lead to constant sadness and depression, and in these cases it is necessary to follow up with a psychiatrist.

2. Control anxiety and desire to become pregnant

Anxiety is one of the reasons that often leads to the emergence of a psychological pregnancy and in most cases it is caused by intense desire to become pregnant or by the pressure caused by the family or society itself.

Thus, the important thing is to keep anxiety under control using if possible natural remedies such as passion fruit tea, valerian, rosemary, chamomile or cat grass, which are medicinal plants with calming and relaxing properties.

In addition, in the most severe cases it may even be necessary to do medical treatment with a psychiatrist, where drugs can be prescribed to control anxiety such as Diazepam, Alprazolam or Lorazepam for example. Please note that home and pharmacy remedies can treat anxiety in Anxiety Remedies.

3. Treat infertility and early menopause

Women who suffer from infertility or who enter menopause early may have psychological pregnancy if they want to become pregnant and feel that their time is running out. In these cases the best solution is to consult the gynaecologist soon when he thinks he is not getting pregnant, so that the best treatment can be recommended.

In a large part of cases of infertility or early menopause treatment involves the replacement of hormones with hormone therapy.

4. Solving marital problems

Sometimes, the presence of marital problems or the history of relationships that ended in abandonment or separation leads to constant fears and insecurities, which can end up causing a psychological pregnancy.

In these situations, it is very important to solve all marital problems and try not to see the past as an example. In addition, pregnancy should never be seen as a way to ensure a relationship, as this type of thinking will bring anxiety, insecurity and low self-esteem.

In addition, in the most severe cases it may be necessary to do tests to know if there are hormonal problems, and it may be necessary to start therapy with hormones that should be indicated and accompanied by the gynaecologist.

