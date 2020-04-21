Home Health my life Rebound effect occurs on all skin types: learn to care
Healthmy life

Rebound effect occurs on all skin types: learn to care

By kenyan

You have been even more dedicated to a skincare routine in recent times, but it makes sense that his Skin Worse? Suddenly, began to notice an increase in oiliness in the T region? Don’t give up taking care of your skin! Dermatologists explain that this can be caused by the rebound effect.

“When we overdo facial cleansing, we produce microcracks in the last layer of the skin, our skin barrier. Thus, some of the researchers believe that the body’s response to removing all the protection produced by the skin itself is the increased activity of the sebaceous glands, to compensate for this damage”, explains the dermatologist of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), Marco Alexandre Dias da Rocha.

According to him, oiliness should not be seen as so harmful, as it has many beneficial effects for it. Among them the main ones are:

  • Protection
  • PH maintenance
  • Defense against pathogenic microorganisms

However, if your skin is having excessive oil production due to the rebound effect, be sure to consult a specialist.

According to the dermatologist of the clinic Dr André Braz in RJ, Laís Leonor, increased oiliness can cause from itching and irritation in the affected region to Carnations, pimples, pustules and scars.

Does the rebound effect happen only on oily skin?

Although sebum production is more associated with mixed or oily skin, Laís states that the rebound effect can happen in all skin types.

“Every type of skin needs specific care, since the lack of hydration gives rebound effect mainly in the T zone”, she explains, who adds: “The lack of hydration consists of an aggression to the skin. Therefore, the sebaceous glands produce a greater amount of sebum, because they understand that the skin is unprotected. It is dehydrated, but oily.”

Other causes for increased oiliness

The control of oil production is complex and associated with different stimuli, not only hormonal. Dermatologist Marco Alexandre explains other factors that may be causing increased oiliness in your skin:

  • Environmental: heat and pollution increase the production of sebaceous glands, worsening oiliness
  • Power: foods with high glycemic index release a large amount of sugar into the circulation after being ingested. As a consequence, there is excess insulin production, which stimulates increased sebum production by the sebaceous glands
  • Sleeping with makeup: Makeup can act as a barrier to draining secretions from the skin glands, clogging pores and thus favoring the development of acne.

How to treat?

Laís states that the routine of skin care should occur twice a day, in the morning and at night.

In the morning: It is important to clean the skin with soap specific to the skin type (consult a dermatologist), tone it to refresh and establish a natural pH. Soon after, take advantage of clean skin to receive active so as vitamin C, moisturizers and sun protection.

By night: At night, the makeup remover is indicated followed by products for night regeneration. “When topical treatment is not sufficient, we may use hormone blockers (in this case only in women), oral zinc and even Isotretinoin in extreme cases,” adds Marco.

Here’s how to improve acne with 8 home treatments for pimples and their stains.

Previous article16-week-old baby: understand the lalation phase

RELATED ARTICLES

my life

16-week-old baby: understand the lalation phase

kenyan -
Four months have passed since the birth of your child and, at the end of each month, your evolution becomes...
Read more
my life

Nitazoxanide, used as a vermifuge, is tested for COVID-19

kenyan -
Originally developed as a broad-spectrum antiparasitic agent (vermifuge) and also used for the treatment of viral gastroenteritis, nitazoxanide may be...
Read more
my life

Coronavirus vaccine could come out in 2020, says scientist

kenyan -
The race for the creation of a vaccine against the new Coronavirus engaged researchers from all over the world. In...
Read more
15,563FansLike
3,446FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

They are punishing us – Gospel singer Eko Dydda speaks after being taken into forced quarantine

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Renowned gospel singer Eko Dydda has for the first time spoken after being arrested for violating curfew rules while he was getting medicine for...
Read more

COVID-19: Five more recover, fifteen more test positive in Kenya

Health Chuoyo Protus -
COVID-19 cases in Kenya have reached 296 after 15 more people tested positive for the virus. Dr Mercy Mwangangi, in the daily briefing, stated that...
Read more

Mutua suspends distribution of alcohol and alcohol products in Machakos

County News Stanley Kasee -
The Machakos county government has suspended the distribution of alcohol and alcohol products in the county. Following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, the...
Read more

Coronavirus: Governor Sonko names top government officials who vandalized spray booths in Kibera

News Alfred Kiura -
Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has revealed names and phone numbers of top government officials who aided in vandalizing of spray booths that he...
Read more

Rain tragedy: 2 buried alive inside quarry in Baringo

County News Edwin Ginni -
As the ongoing rains continue to pose a threat to residents living in flood-prone areas, and the weatherman warning Kenyans to brace for more...
Read more

We are sorry – Gengetone group Ethic issues apology to fans

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Gengetone group Ethic Entertainment has been forced to issue an apology after its song dubbed Soko caused an uproar among Kenyans for its dirty...
Read more

Netflix introduces ‘Screen lock’ to prevent accidental touches when watching on Android

Technology Edwin Ginni -
Watching movies on Netflix can sometimes be problematic due to accidental touches. To prevent you from accidentally pausing that great movie, Netflix now introduces...
Read more

WHO boss refutes claims that he kept secrets on Covid-19 pandemic

World News Erick Flavour -
The World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has denied allegations that the organization was keeping some information from the world about the Coronavirus...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke