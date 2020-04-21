Rebound effect occurs on all skin types: learn to care

You have been even more dedicated to a skincare routine in recent times, but it makes sense that his Skin Worse? Suddenly, began to notice an increase in oiliness in the T region? Don’t give up taking care of your skin! Dermatologists explain that this can be caused by the rebound effect.

“When we overdo facial cleansing, we produce microcracks in the last layer of the skin, our skin barrier. Thus, some of the researchers believe that the body’s response to removing all the protection produced by the skin itself is the increased activity of the sebaceous glands, to compensate for this damage”, explains the dermatologist of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), Marco Alexandre Dias da Rocha.

According to him, oiliness should not be seen as so harmful, as it has many beneficial effects for it. Among them the main ones are:

Protection

PH maintenance

Defense against pathogenic microorganisms

However, if your skin is having excessive oil production due to the rebound effect, be sure to consult a specialist.

According to the dermatologist of the clinic Dr André Braz in RJ, Laís Leonor, increased oiliness can cause from itching and irritation in the affected region to Carnations, pimples, pustules and scars.

Does the rebound effect happen only on oily skin?

Although sebum production is more associated with mixed or oily skin, Laís states that the rebound effect can happen in all skin types.

“Every type of skin needs specific care, since the lack of hydration gives rebound effect mainly in the T zone”, she explains, who adds: “The lack of hydration consists of an aggression to the skin. Therefore, the sebaceous glands produce a greater amount of sebum, because they understand that the skin is unprotected. It is dehydrated, but oily.”

Other causes for increased oiliness

The control of oil production is complex and associated with different stimuli, not only hormonal. Dermatologist Marco Alexandre explains other factors that may be causing increased oiliness in your skin:

Environmental : heat and pollution increase the production of sebaceous glands, worsening oiliness

: heat and pollution increase the production of sebaceous glands, worsening oiliness Power : foods with high glycemic index release a large amount of sugar into the circulation after being ingested. As a consequence, there is excess insulin production, which stimulates increased sebum production by the sebaceous glands

: foods with high glycemic index release a large amount of sugar into the circulation after being ingested. As a consequence, there is excess insulin production, which stimulates increased sebum production by the sebaceous glands Sleeping with makeup: Makeup can act as a barrier to draining secretions from the skin glands, clogging pores and thus favoring the development of acne.

How to treat?

Laís states that the routine of skin care should occur twice a day, in the morning and at night.

In the morning: It is important to clean the skin with soap specific to the skin type (consult a dermatologist), tone it to refresh and establish a natural pH. Soon after, take advantage of clean skin to receive active so as vitamin C, moisturizers and sun protection.

By night: At night, the makeup remover is indicated followed by products for night regeneration. “When topical treatment is not sufficient, we may use hormone blockers (in this case only in women), oral zinc and even Isotretinoin in extreme cases,” adds Marco.

Here’s how to improve acne with 8 home treatments for pimples and their stains.