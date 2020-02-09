Nakuru County- Novo Nordisk recount progress in curbing diabetes

Nakuru County Government together with Novo Nordisk believe they have made major strides in dealing with diabetes which has rocked the county in the past years.
The county entered into a partnership with the Danish multinational pharmaceutical company in 2016. Since then, the company has been delivering equipment and drugs to the Department of Health. The aim of the supplies being to manage Diabetes in the county.
According to the recent statistics by the county, their Diabetes Centre of Excellence which was launched in 2016 has attended to over 6,000 patients. The county has also been able to train more medics to help deal with the disease and has formed support groups to help the patients.
Through the partnership’s program ‘Changing Diabetes in Children and Base of Pyramid’ children are getting free insulin while adults are only paying Ksh 300 for the drug. On normal occasions, patients were getting insulin at a price of Kshs.2000 which is not an affordable price to many.
Speaking during a formative evaluation meeting of the partnership, County Director of Public Health and Sanitation Dr Daniel Wainaina stated that the program has helped cut down the number of diabetes complications.
“We have also been able to manage and bring down Diabetes-related complications, trained healthcare workers, and established 6 support groups,” said Dr Wainaina.
Close to 500,000 people in Kenya are affected by diabetes it is one of the leading non-communicable disease affecting people in Nakuru. According to the International Diabetes Foundation statistics- 2017, 79 per cent of adults with diabetes are from low- and middle-income countries. The majority are between the age of 40 to 60.