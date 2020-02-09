Nakuru County- Novo Nordisk recount progress in curbing diabetes

Nakuru County Government together with Novo Nordisk believe they have made major strides in dealing with diabetes which has rocked the county in the past years.

The county entered into a partnership with the Danish multinational pharmaceutical company in 2016. Since then, the company has been delivering equipment and drugs to the Department of Health. The aim of the supplies being to manage Diabetes in the county.

According to the recent statistics by the county, their Diabetes Centre of Excellence which was launched in 2016 has attended to over 6,000 patients. The county has also been able to train more medics to help deal with the disease and has formed support groups to help the patients.