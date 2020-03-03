Nakuru Health Management Team get training on Coronavirus management

Nakuru County Government has trained 40 members of the County Health Management Team on Coronavirus surveillance and management.

This comes at the time when the National government and the region is on high alert over the Coronavirus disease outbreak in other cities across the world.

“Forty members of the County Health Management Team were trained on Coronavirus surveillance and management,” reads a statement by the County.

The County has also identified two isolation units at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital and Naivasha Sub-county Referral Hospital. Ten of their doctors are currently in Nairobi undergoing specialized training with more expected to be trained in the coming days.

According to County Medical Services, the Health department has also been studying the Coronavirus trends all around the world for preparedness. The Health Department is also working with the Hospitality, transport industry and other partners on the surveillance matters.

The County also partnered with Center Disease Control and the Washington State University Global Health Program to train 190 health workers mid-last month.

The virus has been declared a public health emergency of international concern as over 89,843 cases have been confirmed in 71 countries. Over 3000 deaths have been reported. The leading countries with high rate of cases are China, South Korea, Italy and Iran respectively.

Nigeria was the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to register a case of Corona Virus. The patient was an Italian citizen working in Nigeria.

Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia and Algeria are other countries that have also registered the Corona cases.