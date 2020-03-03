Home Health Nakuru Health Management Team get training on Coronavirus management
HealthNews

Nakuru Health Management Team get training on Coronavirus management

By Collins Luvisia
Nakuru County Health Members under training.

Nakuru County Government has trained 40 members of the County Health Management Team on Coronavirus surveillance and management.

This comes at the time when the National government and the region is on high alert over the Coronavirus disease outbreak in other cities across the world.

“Forty members of the County Health Management Team were trained on Coronavirus surveillance and management,” reads a statement by the County.

The County has also identified two isolation units at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital and Naivasha Sub-county Referral Hospital. Ten of their doctors are currently in Nairobi undergoing specialized training with more expected to be trained in the coming days.

According to County Medical Services, the Health department has also been studying the Coronavirus trends all around the world for preparedness. The Health Department is also working with the Hospitality, transport industry and other partners on the surveillance matters.

The County also partnered with Center Disease Control and the Washington State University Global Health Program to train 190 health workers mid-last month.

The virus has been declared a public health emergency of international concern as over 89,843 cases have been confirmed in 71 countries. Over 3000 deaths have been reported. The leading countries with high rate of cases are China, South Korea, Italy and Iran respectively.

Nigeria was the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to register a case of Corona Virus. The patient was an Italian citizen working in Nigeria.

Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia and Algeria are other countries that have also registered the Corona cases.

Previous articleAlarm raised over rising male infertility in Kenya

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Alarm raised over rising male infertility in Kenya

Stanley Kasee -
Researchers and doctors have released an alarming report of a rising number of Kenyan men unable father children. According to the report that was released...
Read more
Local news

Investigations establish Kenei was murdered

Stanley Kasee -
Detectives have established that Sergeant Kiyegon Kenei, an administration police officer who was attached to the office of the Deputy President, was killed, and...
Read more
Entertainment

Nyonya Kabisa ni yako – DJ MO reacts to comedian Terence kissing his wife

Alfred Kiura -
Gospel entertainer DJ MO made a humorous comment after online comedian Terence Creative uploaded a picture on Instagram kissing his wife Milly Chebby. The picture...
Read more
15,273FansLike
3,446FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Nakuru Health Management Team get training on Coronavirus management

Health Collins Luvisia -
Nakuru County Government has trained 40 members of the County Health Management Team on Coronavirus surveillance and management. This comes at the time when the...
Read more

Alarm raised over rising male infertility in Kenya

Health Stanley Kasee -
Researchers and doctors have released an alarming report of a rising number of Kenyan men unable father children. According to the report that was released...
Read more

Investigations establish Kenei was murdered

Local news Stanley Kasee -
Detectives have established that Sergeant Kiyegon Kenei, an administration police officer who was attached to the office of the Deputy President, was killed, and...
Read more

Ata hajui kupika – netizens react to Zari Hassan’s box-shaped chapatis

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Zari Hassan has once again decided to make a fool out of herself on social media. The famous socialite hosted guests at her South...
Read more

Nyonya Kabisa ni yako – DJ MO reacts to comedian Terence kissing his wife

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Gospel entertainer DJ MO made a humorous comment after online comedian Terence Creative uploaded a picture on Instagram kissing his wife Milly Chebby. The picture...
Read more

Marijuana should be legalized – Rapper Octopizzo claims

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated Kenyan rapper Octopizzo has given his thoughts on why marijuana should be legalized. Speaking in an interview with Tanzanian outlet Rickie Media, the Wakiritho rapper...
Read more

Pope Francis tests negative for Coronavirus after suffering cold-like symptoms

World News Erick Flavour -
Pope Francis has been tested for Coronavirus after he experienced cold-like symptoms over the recent days. Pope, who had a part of his lung removed...
Read more

Echesa drama: Seized Toyota Land Cruiser had forged number plate

News Edwin Ginni -
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have established that one of the cars seized from Echesa, a Toyota Land Cruiser had a forged registration...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke