Oxford University’s new COVID vaccine provides hope for low-income countries

By Chuoyo Protus

A new COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University could offer hope for low-income nations following success in large trials.

Though the new vaccine’s effectiveness is lower than that of Moderna and Pfizer, it’s still higher than scientists’ projection of an effective COVID vaccine (between 60-70 percent). The jab by Oxford stopped 70 percent of those injected with the vaccine from developing COVID-19 symptoms.

A step closer to ending devastation

Prof Sarah Gilbert, one of the professors who had worked on developing the vaccine, called it another step in bringing an end to the current devastation COVID is causing.

“The announcement today takes us another step closer to the time when we can use vaccines to bring an end to the devastation caused by the coronavirus,” she said.

Could hit 90 % when perfected

Furthermore, the researchers said that they had data that showed that the vaccine, if perfected, could have a 90 percent effectiveness in preventing COVID-19.

The UK government has already made a pre-order of 100 million doses of the virus, which would immunise about 50 million people.

Good news for low-income country

However, what was great about the news was that the vaccine could be cheaper than the other two vaccines while also easier to store. The Oxford vaccine will remain effective at fridge temperature. This means that low-income countries could afford it and keep it better than the other two vaccines.

Despite their incredible effectiveness, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines need freezer temperatures to store and are more costly. Furthermore, high-income countries have already scrambled for it. This move means that low-income countries stand at a disadvantage.

The Oxford University vaccine had more than 20,000 volunteers. Half of them were in the UK, while the other half were in Brazil. Furthermore, Oxford University has ongoing vaccine trials in Kenya and South Africa. This means that Africa could still have a vaccine for its people without scrambling with the other powerful countries.

So far, over 56 million people have contracted COVID across the world.

