Positivity rate goes up as vaccines quickly running out

Kenya has recorded 376 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The cases were taken from a sample size of 4,153, which translates to a positivity rate of 9.1 per cent up from 7.5 per cent recorded on Tuesday, 18.

At the same time, during an interview with CNN on Wednesday, May 19, Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe stated that there were only 100,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine left, noting that they were running out fast.

“We are still vaccinating, but we are at the tip, and we urgently need vaccines,” the CS said, adding that the situation in India had left many countries stranded when it came to accessing the vaccines.

CS Kagwe further indicated that the government was looking for other avenues to get additional vaccines for the population as he announced that the country’s total caseload stood at 166,382.

Out of the infection cases, 363 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners.

163 are females while 214 are male and the youngest case is a 2-year old baby and the oldest 100 years.

Kagwe noted that they also recorded 318 recoveries, where 248 of those who recovered were from home-based care and 70 from the various hospitals around the country. The total number of recoveries to 117,235, of whom 83,054 are from home-based care and isolation program, while 31,181 are from the various health facilities.

Unfortunately, 14 fatalities have been reported in the last 24 hours, with seven of them having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month and seven late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the last one month.

Currently, there are 1,074 patients admitted to different health facilities across the country, while 4,626 are on home-based isolation and care.

One hundred seven other patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 being on ventilatory support and 69 others on supplemental oxygen. 17 patients are on observation.