Quarantined South African woman commits suicide in Nakuru

By Stanley Kasee
Crime scene straps

Police officers in Nakuru County are probing an incident where a South African woman who was at the Kenya Industrial Training Institute (KITI) where she was placed under quarantine undergoing the COVID-19 checkup.

Nakuru Health CEC Dr Kariuki Gichuki, in a statement, said the 27-year-old woman landed in the country on March 25, 2020, from South Africa where she had spent a week.

A local daily reported that the woman was found hanging in the room above a double-decker bed where she seemingly hanged herself with a rope.

According to the Nakuru CEC Health statement, police investigations show that the distressed woman killed herself.

“She was discovered in her room today morning with initial police investigations pointing to suicide,” read part of the statement.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya also confirmed the reports noting that further, they will conduct further investigations to the incidence.

Reports also show that the Caucasian woman had earlier complained of poor conditions of the facility asking that she be taken to a hotel as she could afford it.

“Yesterday, she lamented that the conditions are terrible and had requested to be taken to a hotel for quarantine as she could afford it, but the health officers were hesitant,” stated one of the virus suspects quarantined in KITI.

The deceased is also alleged to have defied the government order for mandatory quarantine for people who had travelled to the country from out of the country and escaped the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in her car which was parked within the airport.

However, police officers who started tracing her tracked her all the way to Mai Mahiu in Naivasha where she was arrested and forced into quarantine.

Naivasha sub-county commissioner Mathioya Mboga, confirming her arrest, said she would later be charged in court for defying the state directive after the quarantine period.

“We managed to trace her, and she has been placed under quarantine at KITI in Nakuru, and she is definitely going to be charged in court after the 14 days,” Mboga said.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya still stand at 31 as reported by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

156 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours and have all tested negative to the disease as the country is set to start curfew tonight from 7 pm.

The 20 hours curfew prohibits public gatherings, processions or movements or movements during that time.

Violators of the directive will risk being arrested and charged for defying the state directive.

