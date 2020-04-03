Recovered Covid-19 patient barred from accessing home by father

Recovered covid-19 patient, Brenda Cherotich will not be joining her family yet even after she was declared free from the virus.

This is after her father, Peter Rono, said that the family, which resides in Keongo village, Ainamoi constituency, is still afraid of her traveling home despite being confirmed covid-19 free.

Brenda’s father stated that as a family, they still don’t find it safe for her to travel since she may contract the disease again following the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The family, however, said that they can’t wait for a reunion in due time where they will throw a party in celebration of her recovery.

“We miss her, and we would love to see her and embrace her. However, we don’t want to rush things. We want her to continue practicing social distancing until the dark cloud of coronavirus clears from the country. We don’t want her to tempt fate twice. We want to reunite with her and even throw a party in celebration of her recovery, but we will have to wait until its safe for her to travel,” Mr. Rono said.

The family’s precaution comes as the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe calls on Kenyans to minimize travel, especially to rural areas where vulnerable people such as the elderly are at risk of contracting the dreaded virus.

CS Kagwe confirmed Brenda was a covid-19 survivor alongside Brian, who is alleged to have been infected from been in conduct with her.

Brenda’s testimony as a covid-19 survivor was meant to instill hope to Kenyans as they grappled with the health crisis but instead raised eyebrows among many doubting Kenyans.

Brenda’s story turned into online bullying among netizens as they perceived it as a PR stunt due to the contradictions in her story.

In one of the interviews, for instance, Brenda said she was 27 years while in another interview, she said she was 26.

However, online bullies were warned that they would face the law if they don’t desist from bullying Brenda or any other recovery.