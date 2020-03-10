Resident of Kabiemit Nandi County get modern maternity facility

Nandi County Government has officially opened a modern Maternity Wing at Kabiemit Hospital which is expected to serve expectant mothers in rural areas of Kabiemit in Ndalat Ward, Mosop sub-county.

The facility tasks will be to deal with challenges facing the maternal health sector in Ndalat ward and its environs. Expectant mothers in the region can easily access the facility due to its proximity to them.

Family planning services, delivery services, obstetrics/gynecology clinics, antenatal/postnatal clinics and maternal and child care are the services that will be offered in the hospital.