Resident of Kabiemit Nandi County get modern maternity facility

By Collins Luvisia
Modern Maternity Wing at Kabiemit Hospital.

Nandi County Government has officially opened a modern Maternity Wing at Kabiemit Hospital which is expected to serve expectant mothers in rural areas of Kabiemit in Ndalat Ward, Mosop sub-county.

The facility tasks will be to deal with challenges facing the maternal health sector in Ndalat ward and its environs. Expectant mothers in the region can easily access the facility due to its proximity to them.

Family planning services, delivery services, obstetrics/gynecology clinics, antenatal/postnatal clinics and maternal and child care are the services that will be offered in the hospital.

The 16 bed capacity maternity wing was opened by Governor Joshua Sang. It is set to help strengthen lower level health facilities across Nandi County.  The County is working towards achieving a robust community health management with an efficient referral system.

The County is keen to construct and equip medical facilities to enable them to handle most of the diagnostics and maternity services.

Governor Sang has urged the locals to utilize the facility for better health care. He is confident the facility will offer quality services to the mothers.

“To ensure all expectant mothers are safe and that they get quality health services, I encourage mothers to deliver in the nearest maternity facility under the supervision of a skilled health worker,” said the governor.

The maternity unit will help reduce the number of home deliveries and increase the number of safe skilled deliveries.  The facility opening comes after the County officially opened the Kitaor Dispensary after 19 years. The Dispensary project had stalled for 19 years.

