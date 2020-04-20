Home Health Russia black markets sell HIV ARV drugs as cure for coronavirus
By Connie Mukenyi
Russia black markets have developed a massive appetite for Kaletra, an HIV ARV drug purporting; it is the cure for the novel coronavirus.

The Russian Health Ministry has been recommending the drug to covid-19 patients since January. The association of the ARV drug to coronavirus began in China. However, China, later on, cited they were not sure of the drug’s efficacy.

News on uncertainty regarding Kaletra healing coronavirus did not stop its market demand from growing. Currently, Russia has started producing a generic version called Kalidavir.

An online drug dealer revealed that people are now buying the Kaletra drug in large amounts. This is despite the seller disclosing that they have hiked the prices from $12 to $51.

Kaletra ARV sold to treat coronavirus in Russia

Rising coronavirus cases in Russia

Russia has, in recent days, experienced an increase in the number of new infections per day. According to health statistics, the country is now recording highs of up to 4268 new infections daily. This has led to 47,121 infections nationwide.

The Russian government instructed doctors to use ritonavir and lopinavir to treat covid-19 patients. According to them, this combination was successfully used to treat SARS patients during the epidemic.

This new demand has led to HIV patients experiencing a shortage of the drug. While Russia usually distributes the ARVs to registered patients free, some opt to buy them from clinics and pharmacies. These drug stores have now revealed that they are experiencing an increase in demand with people offering a lot of money for the drug.

” Messages and calls started coming in from people saying they were ready to purchase these medicines. They are resellers and middlemen. They are ready to buy everything, down to the last box,” one reseller comments.

Although Kaletra is a prescription drug, pharmacies in the country are now selling it without requiring a prescription.

However, despite many people self-medicating on the ARV, it is essential to note that the drug has many adverse side effects. These include heart rhythm and liver problems.

