Scare in Nakuru as Chinese is isolated over corona virus

By Stanley Kasee
Doctor carrying out corona virus test on a Chinese in Mutomo

A Chinese national suspected to have corona virus ( COVID-19) has been quarantined at his house in Nakuru after arriving in the country from China.

According to authorities, the victim traveled to china to visit his family in December last year before jetting back three days ago.

On arrival in Nakuru on Sunday, the man who is a secondhand motor vehicle dealer was showing symptoms of an upper respiratory tract infection.

This raised suspicion among neighbors who, on Tuesday afternoon, reported to the local administration that the Chinese man was appearing sickly.

Health officers accompanied by police went to the man’s house to assess his condition.

Nakuru Town West Deputy Commissioner Elmi Shaffi confirmed the reports saying that health officials sort to isolate the man for further tests.

Shaffi said he informed the sub-county medical health officer, directing that the man be transferred to a nearby facility, but was advised to have him quarantined in his house.

According to the deputy county commissioner, public health officers were initially hesitant to visit the ailing man in his house.

“I told medical officers to pick the patient with an ambulance to a nearby hospital, but they told me that such patients could not be transferred as they can easily spread the virus.” Mr. Shaffi said.

A doctor who requested anonymity said the patient was suffering from upper respiratory tract infection.

“Health officers are too scared to visit him after he was found with a respiratory condition,” he said.

However, the Public Health chief officer said the patient, who traveled from Mumbai, arrived at JKIA, where he was screened.

King’ori added that public health workers would be monitoring the patient on a daily basis, including checking his body temperatures.

They are also looking for the taxi man who drove the man to Nakuru from JKIA.

This Nakuru incident comes hours after another was reported in Mutomo, Kitui County.

A Chinese national working in kitui was quarantined after displaying symptoms similar to those of corona virus.

The patient, who works for Sino Hydro Corporation, had just traveled back to Kenya from China, where he had gone for a holiday.

He was subjected to tests for the virus and tested negative.

This corona virus scare comes as the Ministry of Health embarks on offering training to 200 health workers to improve preparedness against the dreaded virus.

The health workers are being trained more about the symptoms of the virus, which include respiratory infection symptoms, fever, coughs, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties.

