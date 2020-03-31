This is why the world thinks China is behind coronavirus

Coronavirus, scientifically named Covid-19, has rocked the world, proving no human can escape its jaws.

The virus was first experienced in Wuhan China late last year. Within no time, however, the deadly virus quickly spread to the rest of the world.

While the exact origin is not yet clear, pangolins and bats are blamed for the eruption of Covid-19.

Although the virus shook up China, people are starting to have suspicions on whether the virus was an accident or a biological weapon.

Here are some of the pointers that indicate this virus may have been a masterminded biological weapon.

Coronavirus did not affect Beijing and Shanghai

Covid-19 erupted in Wuhan, China. People are questioning why the virus did not spread to Beijing and Shanghai. This is despite the deadly virus spreading to other parts of the world.

However, the Chinese government hinted they put in place stern measures that could have limited the spread of the deadly virus.

Benefit from the pandemic

China is now back on its two feet. Industries are open, and they are now back at manufacturing.

However, they are keen on producing goods that help in the fight of coronavirus. These include masks, gloves, and ventilators.

While this is a noble act, people are starting to doubt why China is selling the goods to hit nations. To some, it looks like it was a planned mastermind move.

Coronavirus has crippled many countries weakening their economic state in the process. The majority of the superpowers are now under total lockdown, with very minimal economic activity taking place.

A Chinese book had predicted the epidemic

Two Chinese colonels Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui, wrote a book predicting the deadly coronavirus in 1999.

In the book titled Unrestricted Warfare: China’s master plan to destroy America, the two correctly predicted the year 2020 as the year in which the virus will spread.

Some time back, Bill Gates was linked to an institute that deals with animal coronavirus cases. However, the research institute rubbished claims that it invented the deadly coronavirus.

It, however, acknowledged that it deals with other strains of coronavirus, but only those that affect animals.

It is available on Amazon here.

Another book titled The Eyes of Darkness by Dean Koonts also predicted the deadly virus.

China’s President Xi Jinping just wore a simple RM1 facemask to visit those affected areas.

Medical doctors are wearing protective gear from head to toe while dealing with coronavirus patients. This is in a bid to prevent themselves from getting infected,

However, recently while China’s president visited affected areas in China, he Only wore a simple RM1 mask. This further raises questions on why he would wear such a simple task, yet he could quickly get infected.

However, China has not yet addressed some of these concerns arising.

**Disclaimer: these opinions are collected from a variety of online sources and are in no way affiliated with this site**