We are not equipped to diagnose corona virus – Ministry of Health

Kenya is likely to have a health crisis after reports that no medical facility has tools to test the corona virus.

Daniel Lang’at, the Head of Department for disease surveillance, Ministry of Health, told the National Assembly that although KEMRI has the capacity to diagnose corona virus, they lack the kits to test the virus.

“As a nation, we are ready fight the outbreak of the virus though the matter has been intricate by the newness of the virus. KEMRI has the capacity to diagnose the disease, but we don’t have reagent kits, and only a few countries in the world have them.” He said.

According to WHO Regional Director of Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, there are only two referral laboratories in the whole of Africa with the capacity to carry out tests.

“Reagent kits are being shipped to more than 20 African countries, so diagnostic capacity will increase as the days go by.” He stated.

The National Assembly Health Committee had earlier summoned the Ministry of Health officials to explain the current status of the virus.

The health PS Susan Mochache told the committee that four people were quarantined since the outbreak was announced after showing symptoms of the disease, and their results tested negative.

“The Ministry has identified four suspected cases whose samples were drawn, and preliminary tests confirmed in South Africa to be negative,” she said.

Mochache further assured the committee that the Ministry had set stringent measures to deal with any suspected case of the virus.

A female medical student at Southern Medical University in Guangzhou is one of the people who were isolated and admitted at Coast General Hospital after showing the symptoms of corona virus.

However, Langat says that the Ministry, with the help of WHO, has plans to set up mobile isolation hospitals as part of the preparedness strategy for any suspected cases of the virus in case it is detected in the country.

Two temporary isolation rooms have been set at JKIA and the other at the Kenyatta National Hospital with extra satellite facilities earmarked in Nairobi.

A multi-tasked agency task-force of Ministries has been formed comprising of Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior and coordination, and Ministry of Defense to oversee the national responses.

This is according to the outgoing health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki.

Kariuki said the Ministry has further directed all points of entry to conduct a mandatory screening on travelers from China and any other affected country.

China has so far recorded 425 deaths and 20,438 infection cases of the Corona virus.