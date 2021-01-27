WHO issues warning against pregnant women taking Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The World Health Organisation has cautioned against the issuing of the Moderna vaccine to pregnant women.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the WHO said that no vaccine trials had included pregnant women. Thus, while pregnant women were at a higher risk of contracting COVID, they did not recommend its use on them.

No data on pregnant women

“While pregnancy places women at a higher risk of severe COVID, we do not recommend the use of this vaccine (Moderna) in pregnant women, unless they are at risk of high exposure,” The WHO said.

WHO Director of Immunization, Kate O’Brien, called for increased trials of the Moderna vaccine on pregnant women. She said they did not think that the vaccine would be a problem for pregnant women. However, since they did not have the data at the moment, they would not take the risk of exposing them to the vaccine without data.

However, the organization said that it expected the data to be available in the first quarter of this year.

Further recommendations

The organization also made further recommendations on the usage of the vaccines for COVID-19. It said that people who had shown a severe allergic reaction to any part of the vaccine needed not to take Moderna or any other mRNA vaccine.

Unlike the traditional vaccine of injecting a weakened pathogen, an mRNA vaccine tricks the body into making the virus protein. Once the body does this, it triggers an immune response, which then fights the virus.

WHO also said that people under 18 would not need to take the vaccine until they had completed studies into its effect on children.

Allergies are rare, American CDC says

Stories of allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines hit the headlines, leading to fear among many of the vaccine’s side effects. However, the American CDC reported that allergic reactions were on the rare end of things.

They noted that they had issued 4.04 million doses of Moderna vaccine between December 21 and January 10. However, only ten developed a life-threatening allergic reaction, called anaphylaxis.