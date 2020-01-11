Home Entertainment Accept men’s advances or you will regret at 35,woman advices single ladies
EntertainmentLifestyle

By Edwin Ginni
Kanyungu advised women above 26 years to accept men's advances or else they will regret once they reach 35 unmarried
  • Kanyungu urged single ladies past 26 to accept men’s advances
  • She challenged the women to ‘shoot their shot’ to potential guys, move in and begin life as couples
  • Kanyungu warned women who will go against her advice that they will regret at 35
  • To women under 30, Kanyungu urged them to trick men into giving them a baby

Tabitha Kanyungu has ignited a hot seated debate online after she advised women to accept men’s advances or else they will regret later.

Kanyungu, addressing women past 26 years, said they should accept men’s advances and move in to avoid regretting once they hit 35 years of age.

Through a post on her twitter, Kanyungu served free advice to women to get children as fast as possible to avoid hitting menopause with no kids to show.

“My sister, if you are already 26 with no husband, no child, please marry the next man who shows interest in you. Don’t wait for him to propose,” Kanyungu wrote.

The post stirred a wave of reactions from netizens on twitter with some lauding her as others join hands to oppose her. Here are some of the reactions.

