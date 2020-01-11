Accept men’s advances or you will regret at 35,woman advices single ladies

Kanyungu urged single ladies past 26 to accept men’s advances

She challenged the women to ‘shoot their shot’ to potential guys, move in and begin life as couples

Kanyungu warned women who will go against her advice that they will regret at 35

To women under 30, Kanyungu urged them to trick men into giving them a baby

Tabitha Kanyungu has ignited a hot seated debate online after she advised women to accept men’s advances or else they will regret later.

Kanyungu, addressing women past 26 years, said they should accept men’s advances and move in to avoid regretting once they hit 35 years of age.

Through a post on her twitter, Kanyungu served free advice to women to get children as fast as possible to avoid hitting menopause with no kids to show.

“My sister, if you are already 26 with no husband, no child, please marry the next man who shows interest in you. Don’t wait for him to propose,” Kanyungu wrote.

The post stirred a wave of reactions from netizens on twitter with some lauding her as others join hands to oppose her. Here are some of the reactions.

You can be married but lonely. You can be alone but not lonely. Marriage / kids isn't the key to happiness. Harakisha uone vile utazeeka. I'd choose health & success over a crappy man any time. Who said you need a man to have/ adopt a child?? — Mercy Ndung'u (@mercyndungu_u) January 10, 2020

Please preserve that question for your 40s. I bet there was a time you once asked whether graduating college is an achievement. Sit tight, its just decades away. — peter kipkemoi (@KipsPeter) January 10, 2020

So bullshit sentiments.. ladies nothing wrong with having ambition for success FIRST then settling for marriage/children thereafter or in process..and defo hit the gym… while they get married and tired mostly shapeless after birth… we stay fit and focused on success. Viva!! — Iveta Lemo (@IvetaLemo) January 11, 2020

Mobilize and organize the volume — Nevil K'odhiambo (@Nevil_kodhiambo) January 10, 2020

Tell those women's whose only dream in life is to get married/a man.They r the luckiest. — Rare Nancie species (@nancie_rare) January 11, 2020

The man who is interested in you might not be good for you. Not everyone that shows interest is there to stay, some show interest out of curiosity. — Leahanne Kuria (@LeahExcellence) January 11, 2020