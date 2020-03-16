Best places to visit in Nairobi with less than Ksh1,000

Nairobi being the capital city of Kenya, it is centrally placed and inhabited by quite a considerable number of citizens from all walks of races in Kenya, it has cheap and unique places to visit for a one-day getaway or a weekend for relaxation.

Most of these places are pocket-friendly; besides, you can take with you some of your friends or family members to have fun together and make unending memories.

That said, here are some of the best places you would love to visit around Nairobi city:

David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

This is a rescue and rehabilitation center for baby elephants. It was founded in 1977 by Dr. Dame Daphne Sheldrick DBE, in honor of the memory of her late husband, famous naturalist, and a founding Warden of Tsavo East National Park.

It is located along Langata Road, and other than baby elephants, there are also rescued orphans, including giraffes and rhinos. Visitors are welcome to visit from 11 am to noon when the animals return from feeding and mud bath.

The entry fee is Ksh 500.

Rock Climbing At Diamond Plaza

Do you want to push your physical strength up with a fancy rock climbing session? Perhaps, you should try it at Diamond Plaza located on the 6th floor of Old Towers, Parklands, for only Ksh 1,000 per session.

You can as well plan to visit on a Tuesday night with a group of friends, and you will pay Ksh 500 only. It is open from 9 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday and from 12 pm to 6 pm on weekends.

Kenya Regiment Rifle Club – KRRC

Most people are always frightened by the sound produced by guns. Visiting KRRC, you will have the opportunity of firing a gun yourself. It is one of the exciting things to try out, and you will love it after hitting your target. It is an indoor shooting activity located at Sailing Club in Langata.

It is open from 12.30 pm – 4.30 pm (Monday – Saturday). The cost is Ksh500 for students with school ID and Ksh1000 for regular persons. You also have to pay Ksh100 for earmuffs, protective eyewear, and a target with a bull’s eye.

Each 22 caliber rounds of ammunition costs Ksh40, and Ksh70 for each 9millimeters rounds of ammunition. It’s best to visit with a group of friends so that you share the cost.

Taking pictures is prohibited around this place.

Ice Skating

Most people, especially in Kenya, have never experienced snow. Ice skating in Panari Hotels will allow you not only to see snow but also to skate on it. For this session, you have to dress warmly before

heading there.

The cost is Ksh800 for persons above 15 years and Ksh600 for those below 15 years. The cost is inclusive of renting shoes.

GP Karting

If you want adrenaline-filled activity, this is the best place to visit. Located off Langata Road, GP Karting will create fantastic memories.

Starting from Ksh900, you will drive a go-kart round the circuit. The cost covers a session with a helmet and an overall. Also, you’ll be taken for a brief instructive session before you hit the race track.

Ostrich Riding

This is one of the most exciting activities to participate in. You will always have fresh memories of this activity once you visit the Kitengela, Maasai Ostrich Farm, for only Ksh800.

Giraffe Centre

Giraffe Centre is located in Karen, and it is managed by the African Fund for Endangered Wildlife. The place is excellent for spending time with your family and friends as you feed the very friendly giraffes.

Opposite the entrance, there is a beautiful nature trail where you can relax. The entry fee is Ksh250 for resident adults and Ksh. 50 for resident children.

Nairobi Safari Walk

Nairobi Safari Walk is located inside Nairobi National Park. The entry fee is Ksh. 250 for adults.

Some of the features on the 3-kilometer safari walk include three ecosystems; the wetlands, savannah, and forestry. You will also see a wide variety of wildlife as well as a raised boardwalk that give an aerial view of the wildlife.

Ngong Racecourse

Most people have an interest in horse riding. If you are one of them, visit the Ngong Racecourse located along Ngong Road and experience it on your own. It is not only made for racing activities only but also non-racing events such as weddings, conferences, and exhibitions.

The charges are around Ksh 500 and 700 for children and adults, respectively, for a ride lasting 15-30 minutes. The costs also vary depending on the kind of event taking place at the site.

Splash Waterworld

This is a water park located along Lang’ ata Road. It is known for its adrenaline-pumping slides and well-designed pools. The place is fun for both kids and adults. The Splash Restaurant has a variety of local cuisine that is skillfully prepared to meet your taste buds’ likings.

Here, you can treat your friends or family to a meal by the pool as you take an occasional dip while relaxing. Splash Bar also offers a variety of beverages for adults who want to enjoy a drink as they relax in a serene environment. Besides, you can give yourself a go at the pool tables, and shoot a game or two just next to the bar.

The entrance fee starts at Ksh 700.