One of the ubiquitous things that humans happen to have is the longing for a friend. A person who will be there when it’s all stormy and sunny.One who will hold your hand and it becomes a wonderland.

Friendships bring magic to one’s life. Here’s the issue though, the process of acquiring a friend is what makes people apprehensive. Most people may not be the veritable pied-piper, therefore, making it hard to interact with people.

Lanterns lose their glow and hearts get broken, that’s a sad truth. Friendships can be broken over the smallest arguments and lack of communication. This though, should not be the reason why you might have the fear of making new connections with people.

First, we need to be intentional with ourselves in order to create good relations. The more in touch we are towards our purpose and how we invest our time, the more likely we are to consciously choose our relationships. We should seek to create an experience rather than to receive passively.

This brings us to this question, so what gets in the way of friendship? Here are some of the factors that block friendships. I hope you will resonate with them.

a)Introversion

Hey, it’s not a bad thing to be an introvert but don’t let it get in the way of you creating meaningful relationships. Most introverts feel embarrassed when meeting new people and are completely gun-shy.

They expect others to take the first step to initiate a conversation, they do not open up easily and do not feel comfortable for others to know things about them. We all have boundaries, right? How about we try and loosen up and give other people the chance to get to know you better. Who knows what will come out of it.

b)Fear of rejection

This is one common enemy I must say. Fear that others will judge you negatively, thinking that you will not make a good first impression among others. One thing that you ought to know is that you should validate yourself first, and that will prevent you from worrying about how other people think of you.

c)Too picky

At times it is good to be picky, but how much of a selective person are you? Maybe you don’t easily allow others to become your friend and for you to get to know them deeply for who they are, or maybe you always look for people who have the same interests as you.

There’s what we call weak ties, do you know that strong,-weak ties are of more help to you than the people that are in the same field as you or have common interests. How about you give John Doe a chance to be your friend then from there you’ll decide if he will stay.

Given the growing pandemic of loneliness, friendship is not all about self-satisfaction, but it is also a matter of public health. To have a friend and be a friend is what makes life worthwhile.