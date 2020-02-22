Kenei the deceased Officer’s life in a single room in Posh Estate

The deceased police officer Kinei lived in a single room at a servant quarter in Imara Daima Estate in Nairobi. Approximately, the room measures 15 by 10 meters.

His lifeless body was found lying a few meters from the door while his Ceska pistol sat beside him.

On the floor, there was dry blood, which was an indication that he had died some days ago before the body was discovered.

AP Sergent Kipyegon Kenei, who was attached to one of the most potent offices, resided in a single room, living like a pauper.

The entire room was subdivided into two using a curtain to improvise a bedroom and sitting room. It is the kind of life most poor people in Nairobi and other towns live.

His wooden bed was on one side of the curtain with the other area having a three-seater sofa and a small table.

The officer had five pairs of shoes that were placed under the bed and others in the sitting room.

On the wall, several suits were hanging, which was an indication of how he strived to appear presentable despite his circumstances.

The officer worked at Deputy President William Ruto’s office at Harambee Annex House, and he had to look well-groomed always.

Additionally, there was no indication that the officer cooked in the house. There were no utensils or cooking equipment.

According to the neighbors, Kenei relied on a woman who does manual jobs in the estate to do his laundry.

Even though the bungalow is in the same compound with servant quarters, which is spacious and decent, Kenei’s room had only one window and a door.

However, the residence is secured with three main gates, which are operated by private security guards.

The fact that the gated community is secure and serene attracted most people who have a high income.

When his body was discovered the door was open.