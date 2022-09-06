Africa is a continent that holds many mysteries. If your trip to the mainland includes a visit to Kenya, be sure to get acquainted with the local gastronomic traditions. They are very different from European ones, so you will get an invaluable culinary experience. Kenyan cuisine was shaped by the tastes of Asian and European immigrants, who, in turn, were transformed by exposure to exotic African delicacies. Kenya is a very interesting country for exotic lovers. Here you can get real emotions from unusual flavor combinations of dishes. And if you want to try another interesting entertainment – go to the 22Bet platform. Here you will find many games for every taste.

Culinary preferences of the locals

In many ways, the features of Kenya’s cuisine are determined by the geographical location of the country and its climate. Therefore, the menu of local residents is mainly present:

Seafood and fish, especially on the east coast, which are usually served with fruit and condiments.

Meat. Only wealthy Kenyans can afford to eat goat meat, veal, pork, the lower social strata of the population usually feast on the meat of wild animals obtained by hunting, or poultry (dishes from it are called kuku).

Various side dishes. Among them are ugali porridge, rice, potatoes, beans, millet porridge, corn, and cassava roots.

Flat cakes used instead of bread.

Fruits and vegetables.

Spices and sauces.

Fruit juices, beer, cola.

The most interesting dishes of traditional cuisine

Arriving in Kenya, you should take advantage of the unique opportunity to taste those dishes that you did not even know about in your homeland. Among them:

Meat and fish fried with vegetables over charcoal, which gives them a special taste and aroma.

Chapatis are unleavened cakes of small thickness that should be eaten immediately after baking: then they are soft and fluffy, but after cooling they become stale and need to be soaked in soup.

Bean soup.

Mataa is a very thick pasta made from water, beans and corn. Other variations of the dish include meat and beans, as well as corn kernels, potatoes and peas.

Game fried in dough (batter).

Sukuma is a stewed herb that tastes like spinach.

Grilled chicken seasoned with curry sauce.

Ugali. This porridge is made from cornmeal diluted with water. But they eat it not only on their own, but also roll balls out of it, inside of which vegetables and meat are placed, then dipped in sauce and regaled. Porridge made from millet and sorghum is also very common.

Matoke is a Ugandan dish originating in Kenya. It is bananas baked or boiled in a broth with butter, lemon, onion, chili and other spices.

Egbred – pancakes stuffed with minced meat and eggs.

Samosa – a pie stuffed with vegetables or meat with spices, fried in oil. shish kebab – marinated meat that is fried on skewers over an open fire

Siriani is meat stewed in sour milk along with vegetables, papaya and spices.

Spicy vegetable salad kochumbari, which includes chili, onions and tomatoes.

Coconut rice – groats are boiled in coconut milk during its preparation.

Nyama choma is grilled goat meat served finely chopped on wooden plates. She goes well with beer. A variation of this dish is kuku choma, which is made from chicken.

Exotic dishes and seafood

Thrill-seekers should visit the famous Carnivore and Safari Park restaurants in Nairobi. On the menu here you will find such unusual delicacies as zebra and ostrich roast, monkey liver, elephant stew, crocodile and antelope meat. If you’re not squeamish, take a chance and taste fried termites and locusts. The Maasai even eat clay that is ground, mixed with water and flour, and baked into cakes. However, it is better for unaccustomed tourists to refrain from frequent use of such a delicacy.

Some unusual dishes have been eaten by Kenyan tribes for centuries. Among the Luo tribe, this is maize with spicy sauce and tilapia fish, among the Kikuyu tribe, it is irio (a salad of corn, potatoes, onions, herbs, beans or peas). Swahili Africans love coconuts and tamarinds.