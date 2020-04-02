Home Lifestyle Making your living space habitable
Making your living space habitable

By Tracy Nabwile
A habitable living room.

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases has made a lot of people to join the stay- at -home bandwagon. We all want to stay safe, therefore staying home is the best option for all of us. However, the uncertainty of when everything will return to normalcy can lead to depression.

Financial constraints may also arise since most people are no longer working. Experts say that this period may escalate cases of depression and other mental health issues.

To avoid being depressed, you should consider making your living space habitable. It should be a relaxing environment since you will be spending most of your time at home. Your living space should be comfortable and inviting to the eye. This way, you will not feel trapped in your own home.

Here are some tips on how to make your living space more habitable.

Start a wall art project

If you are talented but have not had the chance to explore your creativity because you are stuck in the corporate world, this is the right time to let your creative juices flow.

Start a project that will add some color and excitement to your walls. The project should not cost you a lot of cash, use what you have to make a memorable piece. It is an exciting way to pass the time during this period.

Get an indoor plant

We all know that nature has some healing power. Research shows that indoor plants boost one’s mood and relieve stress.

The bold greenness of indoor plants lights up dull rooms. There is a wide variety of indoor plants to choose from. Fortunately, such plants cost very little in Kenya. You can get one for as low as a hundred shillings.

Fix whatever is broken

You probably have a few things in your house that could use some repair, but you have not had the time to. Now that you have some time on your hands use it to fix everything that needs repair.

Make use of online tutorials if you have no idea of how to fix them.

Reorganize your furniture

Reorganizing your furniture can give your home an entirely new look. Use this time to revamp your living room. Move furniture around and experiment with wall art. You can use Pinterest to get different ideas on how to decorate your living room.

Get a pet

If you live alone, consider getting a pet so that you don’t feel alone during this period. A pet will give you a reason to wake up every day.

Previous articlePolice transfers postponed until further notice over Covid-19




