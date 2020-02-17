Meet the woman who beautifies corpses for Ksh25,000

We all agree that death brings nothing but sadness; Tina Akelo has a different opinion.

The Malindi-based beautician has skills to make both the living and the dead look beautiful. She revealed that a week could not go by before she is called for work.

Her job is not only about making the deceased look appealing but sometimes her skills are required, especially when a person is involved in a motor accident.

When asked whether the accident victim’s faces are off-putting, Akelo said she is passionate about her job and will not stop any sooner.

She also owns Gifted Hands hair salon, where she also receives customers.

Some of her customers said they were not ready to be served by a person who handles dead bodies, but one stated that even the living would die sooner or later, and it was only a matter of time.

Another customer said that the dead were part of the living until they are laid to rest.

Akelo recounted a time when she had to do her aunt’s hair soon after she died.

How did it start?

Akelo served a bridal team in December 2010, but the bride passed away in December 2016. So, the bride’s family reached out to her to make the deceased beautiful for her funeral as she did at her wedding.

This was the first time she stepped into a morgue purposely to beautify a dead body. Akelo admitted that her job required bravery.

“I cleaned my friend, made her look pretty, and then dressed her up,” she told KTN NEWS.

Her job requires her to be at the morgue early enough to identify the body and plan, after which she meets the family of the deceased and notifies them to buy the items she will need for the job, such as makeup products, foundation, and powder among other items.

Akelo says that she works mostly on Fridays because most families take out the bodies on that day for burial the following day. Her day starts at 6 am.

Is it essential to beautify a corpse?

Akelo says the practice isn’t widespread now, but it’s normal at the Coast. Her charges range between Ksh20,000 and Ksh25,000 for one female body, but she doesn’t work on male bodies.

Among the challenges she faces with her work is when accident victims arrive when she is already working on another corpse.

“Sometimes, you have to jump over some bodies to continue with what you are doing… At times, morticians could be working on other bodies, but you have to focus on what you are doing and get it done.”

Akelo is always engaged over the weekends, either working on a corpse or a bridal team.