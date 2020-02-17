Home Lifestyle Meet the woman who beautifies corpses for Ksh25,000
Lifestyle

Meet the woman who beautifies corpses for Ksh25,000

By Erick Flavour
Tina Akelo during her interview with KTN News

We all agree that death brings nothing but sadness; Tina Akelo has a different opinion.

The Malindi-based beautician has skills to make both the living and the dead look beautiful. She revealed that a week could not go by before she is called for work.

Her job is not only about making the deceased look appealing but sometimes her skills are required, especially when a person is involved in a motor accident.

When asked whether the accident victim’s faces are off-putting, Akelo said she is passionate about her job and will not stop any sooner.

She also owns Gifted Hands hair salon, where she also receives customers.

Some of her customers said they were not ready to be served by a person who handles dead bodies, but one stated that even the living would die sooner or later, and it was only a matter of time.

Another customer said that the dead were part of the living until they are laid to rest.

Akelo recounted a time when she had to do her aunt’s hair soon after she died.

How did it start?

Akelo served a bridal team in December 2010, but the bride passed away in December 2016. So, the bride’s family reached out to her to make the deceased beautiful for her funeral as she did at her wedding.

This was the first time she stepped into a morgue purposely to beautify a dead body. Akelo admitted that her job required bravery.

“I cleaned my friend, made her look pretty, and then dressed her up,” she told KTN NEWS.

Her job requires her to be at the morgue early enough to identify the body and plan, after which she meets the family of the deceased and notifies them to buy the items she will need for the job, such as makeup products, foundation, and powder among other items.

Akelo says that she works mostly on Fridays because most families take out the bodies on that day for burial the following day. Her day starts at 6 am.

Is it essential to beautify a corpse?

Akelo says the practice isn’t widespread now, but it’s normal at the Coast. Her charges range between Ksh20,000 and Ksh25,000 for one female body, but she doesn’t work on male bodies.

Among the challenges she faces with her work is when accident victims arrive when she is already working on another corpse.

“Sometimes, you have to jump over some bodies to continue with what you are doing… At times, morticians could be working on other bodies, but you have to focus on what you are doing and get it done.”

Akelo is always engaged over the weekends, either working on a corpse or a bridal team.

Previous articleIEBC opposes BBI proposal to allow political parties name commission’s chair

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Rejuvenate your living space

Pat Kay -
Having a living area that brings a sense of relaxation is what most of us live for. A safe space that is well put...
Read more
Lifestyle

How to deal with depression

Edwin Ginni -
Dealing with depression makes the otherwise normal and easy tasks feel harder and more challenging. Going for classes, working out for fitness, socializing with...
Read more
Lifestyle

Truths about romantic relationships we may not know

Chuoyo Protus -
With Valentine's fast approaching, most people in romantic relationships will begin assessing their hitch. Am I in the right relationship? Am I doing the...
Read more
15,239FansLike
3,441FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Meet the woman who beautifies corpses for Ksh25,000

Lifestyle Erick Flavour -
We all agree that death brings nothing but sadness; Tina Akelo has a different opinion. The Malindi-based beautician has skills to make both the living...
Read more

IEBC opposes BBI proposal to allow political parties name commission’s chair

News Stanley Kasee -
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEBC) has highly opposed the recommendations by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) task force to have political parties choose the...
Read more

Wendy William faces backlash after harsh comment on gay-ism

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated TV show host Wendy Williams has found herself facing the harsh side of fans. This was after she made a somewhat controversial comment...
Read more

Rue Baby sparks social media after jumping on stage to grind against Kizz Daniel

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Rue Baby has never been one to shy away from controversies and public light. Recently, she sparked conversations on social media after gyrating her ass...
Read more

Khalwale summoned by DCI over Kakamega Primary Stampede remarks

Local news Stanley Kasee -
Former Kakamega County Senator Boni Khalwale has been summoned by detectives from the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to explain more about the remarks...
Read more

Harambee Starlets to feature in Turkish Gold City Cup

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Kenyan National Women's Football team Harambee Starlets have landed an invite to participate in the annual Turkish Women Cup slated for March 2 to...
Read more

It is real – Otile Brown talks about his struggle with depression

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan RnB singer Otile Brown has come out to reveal that he has previously suffered from depression. The Samantha singer opened up in an interview with Milele...
Read more

Kenyan International Esse Akida joins Besiktas

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Harambee Starlets striker Esse Mbeyu Akida has made a move to Turkish First League Champions Besiktas JK Women's Team. The attacker is believed to have...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke