Places to visit in Dubai

Dubai is known for its modern architecture, luxury shopping and as the home to world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa. It’s also one of the most renown tourist destinations in the world. Dubai is a city in the United Arab Emirates which neighbours Abu Dhabi. It’s home to more than 10 million people, 9 million consisting of the Philippines, Chinese, Indians and Pakistani; the other population consists of the locals known as the Emiratis. A fun fact of Dubai is that in a day, over 1000 aircraft movements are registered at the Dubai International Airport.

While in Dubai these are a must visit sites;

Burj Khalifa

It has been the tallest building in the world for a decade, with a height of 829.8m, roof height of 828m and more than 160 stories. The architect of the building was inspired by the spider lily, which is a desert rose. The tower has lounges, health facilities, two observation decks and 4 pools. There is also the Armani hotel, which was designed by Giorgio Armani. It is also home to 85 artifacts from artists across the world. It also holds the highest outdoor observation deck in the world.

2.Dubai Miracle Garden

It is the world’s largest flower garden and has 100 million flowers and 250 million plants. Everything in the garden is covered with very colourful flowers, and it also has a flower version of the Burj Khalifa being part of the garden.

3.Treasure Palace

On your way to the beach along Jumeirah street 2 is the treasure palace which exports, supplies and retails quality furniture, handcrafted items such as jewelry, carpets and shawls. The carpets are made of gold and gems such as the sandstone. Each gem is believed to have its own power; for example, some are believed to bring good relations, protection, etc. These carpets have unique designs the popular one representing the tree of life.

4.Jumeirah Beach

Jumeirah means burning charcoal. Jumeirah beach is a white sand beach which has amazing and beautiful facilities such as jet skiing. This is an open beach for the general public and has a beautiful view of the Burj Khalifa and Burj al Arab. In the 1950’s this was the home to the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed al-Maktoum. It is the most popular beach destination for tourists in Dubai.

5.Dubai Mall

If you love doing shopping then this is the best place for you to come and shop. The mall has international brands such as Adidas, Michael Kors, Zara, H&M, Pierre Cardin, etc. It also hosts famous events such as the Dubai shopping festival, which takes place in January and February annually and the Dubai summer surprises festival, which takes place in July and August. It also provides an entry to Burj Khalifa. Inside the mall visitors can enjoy themselves by ice-skating and visiting the Dubai aquarium. For the food lovers, there are multiple restaurants that serve delicious food.