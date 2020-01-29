Home Lifestyle Spruce up your Valentine's day!
Spruce up your Valentine’s day!

By Pat Kay

Are you tired of the basic dinner dates at restaurants? With just a few weeks to Valentine’s day, there are many other ways for you to celebrate this day with your loved one.

Here are some of the ideas on how to spice up your Valentines day :

1. Movie night

You and your significant other can decide to keep it simple by staying indoors and binge-watch as you enjoy each other’s company. Oh! And don’t forget to include some tasty popcorns.

2. Themed dinner at home 

Instead of going to fancy restaurants, you can decide to go out of your comfort zone and make a delicious meal for your partner. If you don’t know how to prepare a proper, you can always look for a recipe and try it out. Who knows maybe you have unlatched cooking skills.

3. Gift ideas 

Buy thoughtful gifts for your loved ones. Gifts that favour them meaning gifts that you think they’d like and appreciate. What do they keep on mentioning; do they always talk about makeup, shoes, or maybe they don’t have enough ties for work. Then you know what to get.

4. Glamping

Try out new adventures and look for a trusted location where you can pitch a tent and enjoy the night together in the woods or park either with your beloved, girlfriends, or family.

5. Game night 

Make plans with your friends and invite them over for exiting board games, get drinks and snacks. Make it an enjoyable day.

6.Spa date

This is a perfect way to relax and reconnect as a couple by treating yourselves to an ideal massage.

Happy early Valentine’s Day!

