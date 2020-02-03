Home News County News 14 pupils die in school stampede at Kakamega
14 pupils die in school stampede at Kakamega

By Stanley Kasee
Sign board of Kakamega Primary. 14 student lost there lives in a stampede in the school

At least 14 pupils have died and scores others injured in Kakamega Primary school following a stampede.

The tragedy occurred at 5:30PM, just when the pupils were about to leave the school for their homes.

According to the pupils, the majority being in Grade 6, the tragedy occurred after one of them, as she was leading others downstairs tried to block her colleague along the stairs on the third floor.

This led to other students pushing back to force their way down the building and in the process fell over each other.

“Five other pupils behind her tumbled over each other as they pushed.” One of the survivors recalls.

Other students, upon hearing screams from their colleagues, panicked and responded by further pushing and throwing each other around and in the process fell over each other, worsening the situation.

“Some boys behind me were playfully pushing each other as we always do. After a short time, a commotion started with some pupils on the stairs falling off others. In no time, several students were on top of me after I lost my balance.” Narrates Alphaville Keng’ore, a pupil, Grade 5.

Keng’ore however, disputed claims that a teacher caused the commotion by scaring the pupils.

Western Region commander Peris Kimani confirmed the incidence.

Kimani said that 20 pupils were treated at Kakamega County General and referral hospital and later discharged.

Leaders and local administrators visited the hospital moments after receiving the sad reports.

Among them were Kakamega County Governor Wyclif Oparanya, County Commissioner Pauline Dola, and Lurambi constituency MP Titus Khamala.

The Kakamega county boss could not address the media on arrival to the hospital but visited the injured pupils in their wards.

The area MP Hon. Khamala called for thorough investigations by the Director of Criminal Investigations.

National leaders, among them Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga also sent their messages of condolences.

“We are devastated by the tragedy, our prayers, love, and thoughts to the families and relatives of the victims of the misfortune.” Read Ruto’s tweet.

Raila described the tragedy as unfortunate and regrettable.

“I wish a quick recovery to the injured pupils and pray that God grant strength to the affected families.” He tweeted.

Education Minister George Magoha also sent his message through a local TV station.

“The loss of a child is very hurtful. My condolences to parents whom their children have died in this unfortunate tragedy.” He said.

The reports are expected to change as the relevant bodies update the public on the developments.

