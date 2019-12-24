15 Construction Firms Banned for Low-grade Jobs

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure James Macharia has confirmed blacklisting of 15 road construction firms, for failure to deliver promptly and producing a substandard job on the assigned areas.

CS Macharia said the companies would never work in the country again during his time in the office. He claimed some firms took off after receiving the down payment. This move comes when the president is pushing to attain the big four agenda promised to Kenyans before the next general elections.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) is working on a policy to list down companies performing dismally on various projects. Kenyans own a majority of the blacklisted companies. For a long time, the government has dealt with issues from contractors failures to meet deadlines and produce shoddy jobs.

The CS spoke while touring Mau Mau road project that will connect most counties in the central part of the country. Other roads that will benefit from this project are those in the Rift Valley via Naivasha-Nakuru and Kinyona-Njabini roads.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will oversee the commencement of the project in January next year.

Construction of the road set to be done in four phases will ensure youths have jobs. Furthermore, the regions will get an economic boost. Contractors working on the roads have been asked to train jobless youngsters on how to operate the machines.