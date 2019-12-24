Home News Local news 15 Construction Firms Banned for Low-grade Jobs
NewsLocal news

15 Construction Firms Banned for Low-grade Jobs

By Laiza Maketso

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure James Macharia has confirmed blacklisting of 15 road construction firms, for failure to deliver promptly and producing a substandard job on the assigned areas.

CS Macharia said the companies would never work in the country again during his time in the office. He claimed some firms took off after receiving the down payment. This move comes when the president is pushing to attain the big four agenda promised to Kenyans before the next general elections.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) is working on a policy to list down companies performing dismally on various projects. Kenyans own a majority of the blacklisted companies. For a long time, the government has dealt with issues from contractors failures to meet deadlines and produce shoddy jobs.

The CS spoke while touring Mau Mau road project that will connect most counties in the central part of the country. Other roads that will benefit from this project are those in the Rift Valley via Naivasha-Nakuru and Kinyona-Njabini roads.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will oversee the commencement of the project in January next year.

Construction of the road set to be done in four phases will ensure youths have jobs. Furthermore, the regions will get an economic boost. Contractors working on the roads have been asked to train jobless youngsters on how to operate the machines.

Previous articleHow did Kenya Power steal millions?

RELATED ARTICLES

News

How did Kenya Power steal millions?

Wambui Wariahe -
A group of Kenya power staff managed to swindle millions of shillings from unsuspecting customers.  When customers complained about inflated bills, all they met...
Read more
News

Increased Motorcycle Accidents this December

Fredrick Musila -
With the sharp rise in motorcycle accidents every day, road users are continually being advised to take precautions no matter the situation. The country...
Read more
News

Doctors Down their Tools at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital

Fredrick Musila -
Enough has been heard on the news of how public health workers refuse to go back to work because of poor management issues, terrible...
Read more
11,551FansLike
2,905FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

15 Construction Firms Banned for Low-grade Jobs

Local news Laiza Maketso -
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure James Macharia has confirmed blacklisting of 15 road construction firms, for failure to deliver promptly and producing...
Read more

How did Kenya Power steal millions?

News Wambui Wariahe -
A group of Kenya power staff managed to swindle millions of shillings from unsuspecting customers.  When customers complained about inflated bills, all they met...
Read more

Increased Motorcycle Accidents this December

News Fredrick Musila -
With the sharp rise in motorcycle accidents every day, road users are continually being advised to take precautions no matter the situation. The country...
Read more

Doctors Down their Tools at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital

News Fredrick Musila -
Enough has been heard on the news of how public health workers refuse to go back to work because of poor management issues, terrible...
Read more

Flights of Success: Meet Top KCSE girl who used to fly to school

News Edwin Ginni -
Long’al Chepengat Maureen emerged number seven  in the 2019 KCSE results The distance from her home in West Pokot to her former school,...
Read more

Ababu Namwamba assures Ruto support in 2022

News Edwin Ginni -
The Foreign Affairs CS says Ruto is the best bet for Kenyans ahead of the 2022 elections Ababu vowed to walk with Ruto...
Read more

Kajiado man busted in bed with cousin

County News Edwin Ginni -
The 32 year old is currently the gossip stunt in his hood after he was busted entangled in bed with his cousin on Saturday...
Read more

5 Sentenced To Death for the Murder of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

World News Gilbert Kirgotty -
A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death on Monday, for their role in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a dissenting...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke