15-year old boy stubs sibling to death

Terror has bewildered Bondeni estate, Nakuru County as a 15-year-old stabs his 11-year-old sibling over a piece of wire. The witnesses say that their disagreement started when the later cried for a playing wire belonging to his elder brother.

The class five pupil then dashed to the kitchen where he took a knife and stabbed his brother on the stomach. The stubbed boy was rushed to the hospital immediately by the neighbours where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Their next-door neighbour, Mr James Mbaka said that he had overheard the duo quarrelling and the elder one threatening to kill the younger one if he did not return the wire, but he had not taken it seriously since he thought they were playing.

“We didn’t take their quarrel seriously. We thought they were playing. We are all shocked,” Mbaka said.

According to the estate’s community policing officer, Mr Evans Ekaliche, the boys’ parents had travelled upcountry for Christmas leaving the two boys under the care of their uncle who had gone to the river to fetch water at the time of the tragic incident. The 15-year-old boy is currently under custody in Bondeni police station awaiting the next course of action.