18 Days Lost in the Salty Waters of the Indian Ocean

By Fredrick Musila

 

 

Many would not believe that they could make it alive being lost at sea for 18 days.

This was, however, the case for the eight fishermen who were trapped in the waters of the Indian Ocean for 18 days.

It was an ordinary working day for the eight fishermen who usually head out to the treacherous waters in search of daily bread for their families. Ordinarily, it would take hours to catch enough fish to bring ashore.

But, on the fateful day of 8th December, things were not to be as ordinary as they used to be. The fishermen from Ziwanyu, Kilifi County, had headed to the deep waters with the AlhafidhFibre 15HP boat (a common choice for many fishers in the area).

After hours of waiting and catching a few seafood, the weather became devastating, and as the crew tried to sail back onshore, they were not lucky. Their boat capsized, leaving them in the mercies of the lord.

Back on shore, the families of the men reported the matter to Kilifi police station when they realized that the fishermen had been out at seaway longer than expected.

Days passed, rescue efforts were conducted, but no rescue was made. “I did not give up hope. I knew that my husband was still alive at sea, and the good lord was keeping them alive,” said Mrs. Aisha Said, wife to 43-year-old experienced fisherman and a father of three.

Today, the eight brave men were discovered a distance equivalent to 7 hours’ drive by other fishermen at sea.

The fishermen were in adverse health conditions and are currently receiving special treatment at the Malindi sub-county hospital.

“I am delighted that the father of my son is in safe hands now.” One young Islam lady narrated.

Upon asking the fishermen about the incident, they had the following to say: “We never gave up hope. As much as surviving the harsh conditions at sea, we believed in our creator and knew that we would be rescued”.

The fishermen survived on the 58 kgs of fish and lobsters they had caught before their ship capsized only.

This comes years after one Salvadoran fisherman, Mr. Jose Salvador Alvarenga from Mexico, survived in the sea for a record-breaking 14 months adrift in his simple fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean. Mr. Salvador, however, survived on a diet of small birds, raw fish, turtles, and drank rainwater as he was trapped in a tiny island on the Pacific Ocean.

