2 arrested as police nab bhang worth 800K in Mandera

DCI detectives arrested two people in Busle area of Mandera in possession of 130kilograms of bhang estimated at a street value of Ksh 800,000.

The two, one identified as Ali Ibrahim, were arrested after residents tipped the authorities.

According to Mandera East Sub County Police Commissioner Richard Ngetich, the bhang is believed to have come from Moyale and was in transit to other towns in the region.

Ngetich called on parents and religious leaders to shape the youths’ behavior from abusing drugs, citing the recent rise in criminal activities to the illicit use of drugs.

Adding voice to the matter, North Eastern Regional Commissioner Nicodemus Ndalana said he was concerned about the rising rate of bhang consumption in the area.

Ndalana, who recently visited Mandera, said that donkeys are even given the drug to run faster when transporting contraband goods.

He further noted that the proceeds from the sale of drugs and other contraband goods were being used to finance terrorist activities against Kenya’s security forces.