2 police officers arrested for allegedly killing man without face mask

By Stanley Kasee

Two police officers have been arrested in Likuyani, Kakamega County, in regard to the suspected murder of one Denis Lusava.

Lusava was arrested on Wednesday, October 7, for allegedly failing to wear a face mask.

However, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) noted that the suspect was arrested after assaulting a police officer.

The suspect was then released on a free bond at 12.40 pm, pending the filing of a P3 form.

However, shortly after his release, Lusava went missing before his lifeless body was found in River Nzoia.

Through a statement on Twitter,  the DCI confirmed the two police officers’ arrest at Mbururu Police Post, in Kakamega, after an autopsy of the deceased indicated possible homicide.

The suspect’s mother is said to have gone to the base on Sunday and reported that she didn’t see her son after he was released.

She was then referred to the OCS Matunda Police Station for further assistance regarding the matter.

Acting upon the report, the OCS went to the patrol base where he found the raucous mob of about 200 people who had started a protest after learning that Lusava had gone missing

and his attempt to address the crowd was unsuccessful.

The angry mob started hurling stones at the OCS, leaving him seriously injured and rushed to the hospital.

The crowd went ahead to set the patrol base ablaze, wrecking a police motor vehicle.

The police officers sought reinforcement from Administration Police Officers, GSU officers, and DCI from Mt. Elgon, who arrived at the scene immediately and restored order.

Eighteen suspects were arrested in connection with the confrontation, where they attacked and injured the Matunda Police Station OCS when he tried to address them.

The body which was found floating on River Nzoia was taken to Webuye Hospital Mortuary.

