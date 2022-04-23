2021 KCSE results out today



Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha. [File, Standard]



Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha will release the 2021 KCSE exam results today (Saturday, April 23).

The minister will announce the results at the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) on Dennis Pritt Road, Nairobi at 11:30am.

The Standard understands that Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Jwan arrived at the KNEC Headquarters at 10:30am on Saturday ahead of the official release of the results.

Some 831,015 candidates enrolled for the national tests that were administered between February 28 and April 1, 2022.