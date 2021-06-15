2022 General Elections: Duale sides with IEBC on degree orders.

Garissa Township, Member of Parliament Aden Duale, has agreed with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) orders that anyone who wants to vie for a post in 2022 must have one academic degree a recognized Institution.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, on Monday 14 June 2021, directed that aspirants for all the six political seats must have at least one degree to be eligible to seek an elective position in the 2022 general elections.

While quoting the Constitution, the former National Assembly Majority Leader pointed out that Article 99(1) of the Constitution provides that a person shall be eligible for election if the person satisfies education requirements prescribed by an Act of Parliament.

He added that Section 22 of the Elections Act No.24 of 2011 provides for the academic requirements for election to the position of the President, Governor, Members of Parliament and Members of County Assemblies.

He noted that the section was amended in 2017 to require anyone seeking to vie for positions, including Members of Parliament and County Assemblies, to have a minimum of a degree from a university recognized in Kenya.

Duale stated that although it can be argued that to be a leader, all one needs is to vie regardless of one’s qualification, the functions that an MP is required to perform demands that they also possess academic qualifications that can equip them to effectively perform these functions.

“First, the legislative role of a Member of Parliament requires one to examine challenges facing the constituents and transplant them into a Bill that abides by the Constitution and stands the scrutiny of courts,” read part of his statement.

The MP added that the role of an MP also includes examining and scrutinizing public accounts and expenditures and hold public officers accountable by questioning their use of power and resources allocated to them, among other things.

He noted that the MP is also required to effectively articulate issues of concern of his people at Parliament and look for solutions using the legal instruments available to provide for the actualization of the solutions.

He added that in his view, one is required to be well furnished and have academic qualifications that enable the exercise of the legislative, oversight and representative roles effectively.

Duale said that even though leaders are born, they are also required to have the academic ability to execute their roles effectively.

DEGREE A MUST IN 2022. 1. Article 99(1) of the Constitution provides that a person shall be eligible for election if the person sastifies education requirements prescribed by an Act of Parliament. Thread… — Hon. Aden Duale, EGH, MP (@HonAdenDuale) June 14, 2021