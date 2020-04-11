2100 in US die from COVID-19 in record-breaking 24 hours

The US recorded the highest death toll worldwide in the world after 2100 people died in 24 hours.

A day of record-breaking deaths

The figures are the highest any country has put on record since the beginning of the COVID-19 illness.

The news was a damning indictment to the Trump administration, which pumped its chest about their preparedness to handle the pandemic.

The UK also broke Europe’s record number of deaths in a day. 980 people died from the pandemic as the number of deaths in the British Isles rapidly rose and surpassed 8000.

Slow increase…then a surge

The US recorded its first case of COVID-19 in February. For much of that month, the number of cases grew slowly.

However, it was only at the beginning of March that the numbers of cases in the US began to increase exponentially.

Even then, the cases paled in comparison with Italy and Spain, which saw damning figures of infections and deaths. But the mask would fall off the US face really quickly.

Half a million infections

In slightly over five weeks, the US has quickly risen to lead in terms of infections. Currently, the number of infected cases has surpassed 500,000 in the US.

The record number of deaths, 2100, is twice the number of people who died in the UK. New York alone accounts for over 170,000 infections, more than Spain and Italy.

The US is, thus, set to overtake Italy as the country with the highest number of deaths. Italy is at over 18,800 while the US has hit over 18,700.

Lessons for Africa

Italy so far has seen a drop in new infections, with the numbers of deaths, while still high, hitting all-time lows.

The number of those dying in the US could continue to increase further as the Trump administration now begins to attempt to amend their mistakes.

Hopefully, African presidents will learn from Trump’s mistakes and not put the lives of their people at stake. So far, the disease has been rising slowly but steadily in the continent.