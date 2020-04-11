Home Health 2100 in US die from COVID-19 in record-breaking 24 hours
HealthNewsWorld News

2100 in US die from COVID-19 in record-breaking 24 hours

By Chuoyo Protus
US President Trump
US President, Donald Trump. The country recorded most COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours. Photo - courtesy

The US recorded the highest death toll worldwide in the world after 2100 people died in 24 hours.

A day of record-breaking deaths

The figures are the highest any country has put on record since the beginning of the COVID-19 illness.

The news was a damning indictment to the Trump administration, which pumped its chest about their preparedness to handle the pandemic.

The UK also broke Europe’s record number of deaths in a day. 980 people died from the pandemic as the number of deaths in the British Isles rapidly rose and surpassed 8000.

Slow increase…then a surge

The US recorded its first case of COVID-19 in February. For much of that month, the number of cases grew slowly.

However, it was only at the beginning of March that the numbers of cases in the US began to increase exponentially.

Even then, the cases paled in comparison with Italy and Spain, which saw damning figures of infections and deaths. But the mask would fall off the US face really quickly.

Half a million infections

In slightly over five weeks, the US has quickly risen to lead in terms of infections. Currently, the number of infected cases has surpassed 500,000 in the US.

The record number of deaths, 2100, is twice the number of people who died in the UK. New York alone accounts for over 170,000 infections, more than Spain and Italy.

The US is, thus, set to overtake Italy as the country with the highest number of deaths. Italy is at over 18,800 while the US has hit over 18,700.

Lessons for Africa

Italy so far has seen a drop in new infections, with the numbers of deaths, while still high, hitting all-time lows.

The number of those dying in the US could continue to increase further as the Trump administration now begins to attempt to amend their mistakes.

Hopefully, African presidents will learn from Trump’s mistakes and not put the lives of their people at stake. So far, the disease has been rising slowly but steadily in the continent.

Previous article2 year old becomes the latest coronavirus patient as toll rises to 191

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

2 year old becomes the latest coronavirus patient as toll rises to 191

Connie Mukenyi -
CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi on Saturday the 11th of April, during a press briefing, announced an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in...
Read more
News

Kenyans react to coronavirus equipment donations from China

Connie Mukenyi -
China recently donated equipment worth over 18 million to help in the fights against coronavirus. However, Kenyans 'rejected' the donations mentioning they do not...
Read more
News

Misuse of face masks could increase exposure to Coronavirus – Kebs warns

Erick Flavour -
Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has cautioned against misuse of face masks as that would increase the risk of exposure to the Covid-19. These sentiments...
Read more
15,522FansLike
3,435FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

2100 in US die from COVID-19 in record-breaking 24 hours

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The US recorded the highest death toll worldwide in the world after 2100 people died in 24 hours. A day of record-breaking deaths The figures are...
Read more

2 year old becomes the latest coronavirus patient as toll rises to 191

Health Connie Mukenyi -
CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi on Saturday the 11th of April, during a press briefing, announced an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in...
Read more

Police hunting judiciary official who axed her husband, daughter to death in Nyeri

County News Erick Flavour -
Police in Nyeri County is pursuing a judiciary official attached to Katarina Law Courts, who is reported to have hacked her husband along with...
Read more

Kenyans react to coronavirus equipment donations from China

News Connie Mukenyi -
China recently donated equipment worth over 18 million to help in the fights against coronavirus. However, Kenyans 'rejected' the donations mentioning they do not...
Read more

Misuse of face masks could increase exposure to Coronavirus – Kebs warns

News Erick Flavour -
Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has cautioned against misuse of face masks as that would increase the risk of exposure to the Covid-19. These sentiments...
Read more

7 of 10 health workers are untrained to handle coronavirus pandemic, Union says

Health Edwin Ginni -
Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (Kuco) reports that an estimated seven out of 10 of health workers in public facilities lack the needed skills...
Read more

Gabon capital under lockdown as Covid-19 cases hit 46

Africa news Erick Flavour -
Libreville, Gabon has been put under lockdown for 5 days effective from 12 April 2020, subject to renewal if it comes to the crunch. The...
Read more

This is why smoking marijuana increases your chances of contracting coronavirus

Health Connie Mukenyi -
Smoking marijuana has always helped in easing tension during tough times. However, medics warn that despite these highly stressful times amid the coronavirus pandemic,...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

Africa newsBreaking newsBusiness newsCounty NewsEntertainment newsFeaturedHealthJobsLifestyleLocal newsNewsPoliticsRadioSports NewsTechnologyTravel / Tourism / CultureTVVideos
Corona Virus Update

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke