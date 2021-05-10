287 candidates’ KCSE results cancelled over exam cheating

A total of 287 candidates who sat the 2020 KCSE examinations have had their results canceled after being involved in exam irregularities.

Announcing the results on Monday, May 10, 2021, Education CS Professor George Magoha noted that there was clear evidence that the 287 students were involved in cheating.

“Out of the 287, 211 had unauthorized materials in the examination rooms, cell phones were 45,” Magoha stated.

Magoha said that the examination papers are secure, and once opened before the right time, they can be detected.

The CS further said that investigations regarding the cases of impersonation, collusion, and double scripts among the students are ongoing.

“These candidates are fortunate because otherwise, we would have probably canceled about 20 other schools. We have given them the benefit of the doubt, but we continue to check the results. For now, they are getting their results, but if we get a compelling one, we shall go and appeal to the president so that we can revoke that result,” the CS said.

However, this is a different matter from the step that was taken during the release of the 2020 KCPE results, where president Uhuru Kenyatta pardoned those who were caught cheating.

During the address, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Nancy Macharia asked teachers to avoid involvement in exam irregularities, noting that the commission will not support any form of exam malpractice.

The TSC CEO said that the commission was disappointed by the reports of cheating, where its teachers were involved in opening the examination papers before the start time and taking screenshots of them before sharing them with others.

Nancy said that one of the senior teachers whose phone was recovered with screenshots of exam papers would face disciplinary process by the commission.

Magoha noted that 2020 candidates recorded an improvement as compared to the 2019 class.

The CS also promised that there would be a 100 percent transition to universities and tertiary institutions for the candidates that sat the 2020 examinations.