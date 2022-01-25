29 people arrested in a standoff at Chemelil sugar

A series of meetings had been held between the management of the company and the Kenya Union of Sugar Plantation and Allied Workers since December 22 last year.

However, last Wednesday, a resolution was made for the company to adhere to and communicate to all the workers during a meeting of the interim management committee, representatives of the union, company management and AFA-Sugar Directorate.

“The main interest of the ministry was to ensure that this factory is running continuously because many critical people benefit from this factory.”

She added, “As we continue to work on this, we would not want anything antagonizing the running of the factory”.

In other resolutions, in terms of factory operations, the Agriculture Ministry will appoint a board of directors to oversee the management of the company.

On payment of retirees, “the payment of retirees benefits to continue as is the case currently but other payment plans taking into consideration for a lump-sum payment, to be explored and communicated to the ministry for approval. Timeline is August 2022”.

Nyaga said in the resolution that to ensure the sugar factory operates continuously and generates the much-desired revenue, all workers are expected to maintain discipline and commitment at their places of work at all times.

‘They should desist from activities that can lead to any loss such as switching off of machines without engineers authority or when there is no breakdown”.

She said indiscipline will not be condoned and firm action will be taken against those found jeopardizing factory operation.

A major maintenance at the factory has been slated for May