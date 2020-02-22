Home News 3 Chinese arrested at JKIA trying to escape from the country
News

3 Chinese arrested at JKIA trying to escape from the country

By Stanley Kasee
The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport entrance

Police from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three Chinese Nationals at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The three who were identified as Li Linrong, Liao Boping, and Lu Jianfang were caught in the airport while trying to escape the country.

In a statement on twitter, DCI said that the Chinese nationals were among five tourists who were initially arrested and accused of engaging in the business of selling banned betting machines without a work permit.

“The trio had acquired new travel documents after they had deposited their original passports in court. The three have been charged in court today. Read part of the statement.

December 24, last year, Nakuru County Police Commander Stephen Matu confirmed that police had seized 169 gambling machines from a house that was rented by a Chinese national.

“We received a tip-off from an informer at about 4 pm about some Chinese men doing illegal business of assembling gambling machines, and we swung into action and arrested the five suspects,” Matu said.

Mr. Matu added that the illegal machines entered the country through the Mombasa port and landed in Nakuru in unclear circumstances.

“We don’t know how the machines got in Nakuru after clearance in Mombasa as gambling is banned in Kenya,” he stated.

These arrests follow days after police at the JKIA, together with the Department of Immigration officials, invaded a plane in search of a murder suspect.

The murder suspect who was identified as Ajak Dau Aketch had boarded a flight to Arizona when the police ambushed him.

“DCI officers have arrested one foreigner, namely Ajak Dau Aketch aged 38 years on a stop order placed by DCI Turkana West detectives for the offense of murder.”DCI tweeted.

An investigative officer reported that the suspect would be arraigned in court soon after police finish their investigations.

The Chinese nationals have been on the spot recently with yet another Chinese man arrested after a video of them caning a worker went viral a week ago.

Detectives from Kilimani police station invaded a Chinese restaurant in Nairobi. They arrested the Chinese man who was caught on camera beating a Kenyan employer for allegedly reporting to work late.

Deng Hailan, who was a cashier in the restaurant, was arrested alongside two other chefs Chang Yueping and Ou Qiang.

Hailan was later found to be working without a valid work permit, and the other two had expired visas.

Previous articleState to seize 6,000 illegal firearms – Matiang’i says

RELATED ARTICLES

News

State to seize 6,000 illegal firearms – Matiang’i says

Erick Flavour -
Two months after destroying 8,000 guns, the government has seized 6,000 other illegal firearms. Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i reported on Friday that the...
Read more
News

Eradicate corruption and settle pending bills – Uhuru tells governors

Erick Flavour -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the governors to expansively stamp out corruption and settle pending bills in all the counties. The President stated that the...
Read more
Entertainment

Sauti Sol’ Bien explains Crystal’s exit from Sol Generation

Alfred Kiura -
Sauti Sol lead singer Bien-Aime Baraza has revealed that Sol Generation record label’s first lady Crystal Asige no longer works under the label. Speaking during...
Read more
15,259FansLike
3,445FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

3 Chinese arrested at JKIA trying to escape from the country

News Stanley Kasee -
Police from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three Chinese Nationals at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. The three who were identified as...
Read more

State to seize 6,000 illegal firearms – Matiang’i says

News Erick Flavour -
Two months after destroying 8,000 guns, the government has seized 6,000 other illegal firearms. Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i reported on Friday that the...
Read more

Eradicate corruption and settle pending bills – Uhuru tells governors

News Erick Flavour -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the governors to expansively stamp out corruption and settle pending bills in all the counties. The President stated that the...
Read more

Sauti Sol’ Bien explains Crystal’s exit from Sol Generation

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Sauti Sol lead singer Bien-Aime Baraza has revealed that Sol Generation record label’s first lady Crystal Asige no longer works under the label. Speaking during...
Read more

Embu County nominated MCA ordered out of the chamber for indecent dressing

County News Erick Flavour -
Embu County Assembly was on Friday heated after nominated MCA Judy Mbuya turned up in a tight-fitting pair of trouser with a unisex shirt...
Read more

What you have to do to earn a dinner date with Tanasha and Diamond this weekend

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan songstress and former radio presenter Tanasha Donna together with her boyfriend Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz will be taking five couples for dinner this...
Read more

Bukhungu second phase cost and completion date revealed

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Kakamega County's Bukhungu Stadium second phase is set to cost the county 2.9 Billion and it is expected to be ready by March 2022. The...
Read more

Mathew, 36 years old man who sat for KCPE nine times

Uncategorized Stephen Ginni -
Mathew Aol Nyamlori, who is 36 years old, is now a final year student at Kenyatta University. He sat for Kenya Certificate of Primary...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke