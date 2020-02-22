3 Chinese arrested at JKIA trying to escape from the country

Police from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three Chinese Nationals at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The three who were identified as Li Linrong, Liao Boping, and Lu Jianfang were caught in the airport while trying to escape the country.

In a statement on twitter, DCI said that the Chinese nationals were among five tourists who were initially arrested and accused of engaging in the business of selling banned betting machines without a work permit.

“The trio had acquired new travel documents after they had deposited their original passports in court. The three have been charged in court today. Read part of the statement.

December 24, last year, Nakuru County Police Commander Stephen Matu confirmed that police had seized 169 gambling machines from a house that was rented by a Chinese national.

“We received a tip-off from an informer at about 4 pm about some Chinese men doing illegal business of assembling gambling machines, and we swung into action and arrested the five suspects,” Matu said.

Mr. Matu added that the illegal machines entered the country through the Mombasa port and landed in Nakuru in unclear circumstances.

“We don’t know how the machines got in Nakuru after clearance in Mombasa as gambling is banned in Kenya,” he stated.

These arrests follow days after police at the JKIA, together with the Department of Immigration officials, invaded a plane in search of a murder suspect.

The murder suspect who was identified as Ajak Dau Aketch had boarded a flight to Arizona when the police ambushed him.

“DCI officers have arrested one foreigner, namely Ajak Dau Aketch aged 38 years on a stop order placed by DCI Turkana West detectives for the offense of murder.”DCI tweeted.

An investigative officer reported that the suspect would be arraigned in court soon after police finish their investigations.

The Chinese nationals have been on the spot recently with yet another Chinese man arrested after a video of them caning a worker went viral a week ago.

Detectives from Kilimani police station invaded a Chinese restaurant in Nairobi. They arrested the Chinese man who was caught on camera beating a Kenyan employer for allegedly reporting to work late.

Deng Hailan, who was a cashier in the restaurant, was arrested alongside two other chefs Chang Yueping and Ou Qiang.

Hailan was later found to be working without a valid work permit, and the other two had expired visas.