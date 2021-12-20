3000 Prison officers deployed to boost security during holidays

IG Hillary Mutyambai has said 3,000 prison officers have been embedded in National Police Service to boost security.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, IG said the officers from prisons will work with police officers during this festive period.

Mutyambai said the officers will be declared special officers before being deployed.

He said these are part of measures being put in place to address various threats in the country.

“The Prisons Department will give out 3000 officers to patrol the cities in this festive season. We assure Kenyans we are on top things as pertaining security and ask for continuous cooperation,”Mutyambai said.

He was accompanied by officials from National Transport and Safety Authority.

Also present was commissioner general of prisons Brigadier (Rtd) John Kibaso Warioba.

Mutyambai said he had canceled leaves for all officers who had been on leave and ordered they resume duties.

He asked Kenyans to reach out to NPS through hotlines 999,112,0800722203.

There are about 80,000 active police officers in the country.

The fact that authorities are seeking a boost from prisons it suggests the enormous duties ahead.

He said Covid-19 pandemic remains a threat and urged for caution on Kenyans to be able to manage its spread and effects.

The country has been on an alert mode over terror issues.

The developments in Ethiopia have also prompted security officials to be on alert for the past months.