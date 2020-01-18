Home News Online comedian Kartel lands radio show
News

Online comedian Kartel lands radio show

By Alfred Kiura
Comedian Kartelo lands a new radio show at Milele FM.

It seems to be another good year for online sensational comedian and TV show co-host Kartelo who has landed a new radio show dubbed Bangaiza Reloaded which will be airing from Monday to Friday at Milele FM.

The funnyman introduced himself to the comedy industry last year and gained a huge fan base with his catchphrases.

He later got called by celebrated comedian and a member of the Board of Directors at NACADA Chipukeezy to his show Chipukeezy Show where he landed a job to co-host the show with him at Ebru TV.

After a smooth run, the former Churchill Show comedian was forced to terminate his contract with the TV station as Ebru management wanted him to do away with Kartelo because Chipukeezy show had turned out to be more of a “ghetto show”.

Kartelo and Chipukeezy on Chipukeezy Show.

The funny comedian declined as he said he was not ready to lose his protégé, a decision that saw his show canceled. After a few months, Chipukeezy revealed that the show would be back on air at TV47 and would be hosting together with Kartelo.

