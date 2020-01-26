Home Entertainment Why we don’t fight for money with Wakavinye – Comedian Njugush reveals
Why we don’t fight for money with Wakavinye – Comedian Njugush reveals

By Alfred Kiura
Njugush has revealed why he does not fight for money with his wife and actor Celestine Ndinda alias Wakavinye.

Online comedian Timothy Kimani popularly known as Njugush has revealed why he does not fight for money with his wife and actor Celestine Ndinda alias Wakavinye.

In an interview with Dr. Kingo’ri’s The Wicked Edition show, the former Real House helps of Kawangware actor revealed that they usually combine their income and from that, they are always able to create a budget.

Comedian Njugush and his wife Wakavinye.

The father of one went on to reveal that during their time in campus, it was Wakavinye who would support him with food and money as his money depleted every 5th of every month. The actor went on to add that after he started to make a few coins, he gave his wife his ATM card and since then she has been operating it.

The couple revealed that they just started as friends and would take long walks after classes and that was when their bond grew. The couple also added that they have had breaks on several occasions but never broke up. They have been together for seven years.

Watch the whole interview below:

Previous articleCoronavirus: China set to build mega hospital in 6 days.

