Do not buy chloroquine over the counter – warns KPBD

By Wambui Wariahe
Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board
Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board

The Kenya Pharmacy and Poison Board has banned the sale of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine without a doctor’s prescription.

President Trump, in a statement, claimed that the two drugs are useful in the treatment of Coronavirus. He went against expert advice to make the announcement. This has led to panic buying of the drug all over the world.

“It’s been around for a long time,” President Trump said, “so we know that if things don’t go as planned, it’s not going to kill anybody.”

Chloroquine has been used to treat malaria for a long time. Many countries have ceased using it as a result of adverse side effects such as vision difficulties.

KPBD, through a statement issued by its Chief Executive Officer Dr Siyoi, urged pharmacies and chemists not to dispense the drugs named above without a valid prescription.

The statement further states that research and testing of the two drugs is still underway and no conclusion about its use to cure for Covid-19 has been reached.

“The Board, therefore, prohibits all pharmacies and chemists from dispensing these to clients without a valid prescription from a medical doctor, since there are real patients who are in need and depend on these medications everyday to improve their quality of life in the management of rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus and porphyria cutanea tarda,” read the statement.

The statement stated that use of chloroquine could lead to permanent blindness.

